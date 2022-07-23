EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at New Road in Worcester on Saturday, July 23.

England put in a comprehensive performance in the previous game, with Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone starring with the ball. They will be eyeing a series win against South Africa, who are trying to gather some momentum ahead of the all-important Commonwealth Games. With the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Shabnim Ismail being in decent form, South Africa will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, a highly entertaining game beckons, with the outcome of the series virtually on the line.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith and Issy Wong.

SA-W XI

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Delmi Tucker, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 23rd July, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit early on for the pacers, keeping the batters at bay. While conditions should improve for batting as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. A change of pace will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Although Amy Jones is likely to bat lower down the order, her talents are obvious. She is a good player of both pace and spin and can clear the boundary at will. The English keeper is brilliant behind the stumps as well, adding value to her case for inclusion. With her counterpart Sinalo Jafta in poor form with the bat, Jones should get the nod in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt scored a fifty in the previous game, albeit in a losing cause. The South African ace has been in fine form on this tour, but has lacked support from the other end. Given her ability to score big runs regardless of her batting position, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chloe Tryon: Marizanne Kapp's unavailability in the series puts more pressure and responsibility on the shoulders of Chloe Tryon, who has had her moments on this tour. While she has held her own with the ball, it is her explosive ability with the bat that really stands out. Given her knack for scoring quick runs in the middle order, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the premier bowlers in the world, with her knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs being noteworthy. The left-arm spinner had a decent outing in the previous game, claiming a couple of wickets. With Ecclestone in good form coming into the game, she could be backed to come good today.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophia Dunkley - 59(39) vs South Africa Women in the previous T20I

Sophie Ecclestone - 2/27 vs South Africa Women in the previous T20I

Laura Wolvaardt - 55(49) vs England Women in the previous T20I

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Issy Wong.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Sarah Glenn.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

