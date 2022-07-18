EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at Grace Road in Leicester on Monday, July 18.

England have clearly been the better team in the series, putting in two comprehensive performances with the bat. Their bowlers have also stepped up with the goods, resulting in a series triumph with a game to spare. However, they will be keen to sustain their momentum against the South Africans, who have the talent to flip the script. The likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus have shown flashes of brilliance and will be eager to restore some parity to the scoreline. All in all, an exciting game beckons with both teams eyeing a win.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong and Sophie Ecclestone.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Anneke Bosch and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 18th July, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some movement and extra bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down a touch and offer turn to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont: Although she didn't look at her fluent best, Tammy Beaumont scored a valuable fifty in the previous ODI. She is a skilled batter capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Given her record in English conditions, Beaumont should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt was in fine touch in the previous game, scoring a brilliant 48-ball 55. However, the South Africans will need their star batter to perform. With a good technique against both pace and spin, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp also showed signs of form with the bat in the previous game, scoring a fine fifty in the middle order. However, she has failed to deliver with the ball in the series. Capable of swinging the new ball and nailing her yorkers, Kapp is a force to be reckoned with. With her all-round skills holding her in good stead, she could be backed to come good in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers on the women's circuit, with her record speaking for itself. The star spinner has been at her economical best in the series, conceding just 3.53 runs per over. With the conditions likely to favor the spinners, Ecclestone is a good addition to your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sune Luus (SA-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb - 169 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 104.32

Natalie Sciver - 118 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Chloe Tryon - 96 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Chetty, T Beaumont, L Wolvaardt, S Dunkley, N Sciver, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, A Khaka, N de Klerk and C Dean.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: T Beaumont.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Chetty, T Beaumont, L Wolvaardt, H Knight, N Sciver, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, A Khaka, N de Klerk and I Wong.

Captain: M Kapp. Vice-captain: T Beaumont.

