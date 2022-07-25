EN-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

South Africa Women (SA-W) will be up against England Women (EN-W) in the third T20I at the County Ground in Derby on Monday, July 25.

England Women have an invincible 2-0 lead in the series and will look forward to inflicting a whitewash. South Africa women, on the other hand, will try to win the last match to end the series on a high.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Natalie Sciver (C), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (WK), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

SA-W XI

Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground generally favors the batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 135 runs.

Today’s EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Jones, who has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, scored 31 runs combined in the first two matches.

Batters

Sophia Dunkley: Dunkley has shown some real class with the bat, scoring 82 runs in two games at an astounding average of 41.00.

Anneke Bosch: Bosch has scored 79 runs and picked up one wicket in the series so far.

All-rounders

Katherine Brunt: Brunt has picked up five wickets in two games. Although she hasn't had the chance to showcase her batting skills, she has done more than enough to help England win the series.

Natalie Sciver: Sciver has mustered 60 runs and took one valuable wicket in two games.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka is a genuine wicket-taker who has been phenomenal in the series. She has taken four wickets in two games at an economy of 3.29.

Sophie Ecclestone: The 23-year-old has taken three wickets in two matches at an economy of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Brunt (EN-W) – 173 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) – 164 points

Natalie Sciver (EN-W) – 134 points

Sophie Dunkley (EN-W) – 130 points

Anneke Bosch (SA-W) – 130 points

Important Stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Brunt: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.87

Ayabonga Khaka: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.28

Natalie Sciver: 60 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 113.20 & ER - 7.16

Sophie Dunkley: 82 runs in 2 matches; SR - 151.85

Anneke Bosch: 79 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 101.28 & ER - 9.00

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

England Women vs South Africa Women - 3rd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, L Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Sophie Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt.

England Women vs South Africa Women - 3rd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Mignon du Preez, Anneke Bosch, Sophie Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sunu Luus, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Anneke Bosch

