EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) lock horns with England Women (EN-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction.

England have not missed a beat in this tournament, winning all four of their matches so far. The likes of Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone have been sensational with the ball, holding England in high regard ahead of the game.

As for their opponents, South Africa are on a three-match winning streak with Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp hitting their strides of late. Although they will start as underdogs, South Africa cannot be taken lightly in home conditions, making for an exciting game of cricket in Cape Town.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women and England Women will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

EN-W vs SA-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final

The pitch at Newlands is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 148. Spinners have picked up 49 percent of the wickets at the venue and are likely to play an important role yet again. There should be ample help on offer with the new ball, with 25 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs. Although the record at this venue favors the chasing side, the occasion and stature of the game may entice teams to prefer batting first.

Record at Newlands, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

1st-innings score: 148

2nd-innings score: 121

EN-W vs SA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for England Women.

England Women probable playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (3 innings, 99 runs, SR: 141.43)

Amy Jones has found some form in recent matches with scores of 47 (31) and 40 (27) against Pakistan and India, respectively. She has 99 runs in three innings in the tournament, with a strike rate of 141.43 holding her in good stead. Given her experience and form, Jones is a good pick for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (4 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.67)

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the top batters in the tournament with 116 runs in four matches. She is averaging 38.67 and comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten fifty against Bangladesh. Given her ability to score big runs and play spin and pace well, Wolvaardt is a top pick for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Natalie Sciver (4 matches, 176 runs, SR: 147.90)

Natalie Sciver is the leading runscorer in the tournament, scoring 176 runs in four matches so far. It is not just about her average of 88.00, Sciver is striking at 147.90 with the bat. With Sciver also chipping in with the ball, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Glenn (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 10.71)

Sarah Glenn has impressed as the second spinner for England, picking up seven wickets in four matches. She is averaging 10.17 with an economy of 5.00 to her credit. Given the conditions on offer, Glenn remains a valuable option for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been the star with the ball for South Africa, accounting for seven wickets in four matches. She is averaging 9.43 with the ball and is conceding only 4.66 runs per over in this tournament. With Kapp also slated to bat in the top order, she is a fine captaincy choice for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has not missed a beat with the ball in the tournament with eight wickets in four matches. Ecclestone has a bowling average and economy of 7.62 and 3.81, respectively, holding her in high regard. With Ecclestone also adding value with the bat owing to her big-hitting abilities, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nat Sciver 176 runs in 4 matches Laura Wolvaardt 116 runs in 4 matches Marizanne Kapp 7 wickets in 4 matches Sophie Ecclestone 8 wickets in 4 matches Sophia Dunkley 50 runs in 4 matches

EN-W vs SA-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Sophia Dunkley has not hit her strides in the Women's T20 World Cup with only 50 runs in four matches. However, Dunkley is capable of scoring big runs and has a decent record against South Africa, scoring 83 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 145.61. If Dunkley is able to find her feet early on against the likes of Kapp and Ismail, she could be a game-winning pick for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (c), Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sarah Glenn

