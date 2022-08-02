EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 7

The seventh match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 will see England Women (EN-W) take on South Africa Women (SA-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, August 2.

England started their campaign on the right note with a comfortable win over Sri Lanka. Although they could not avail the services of Heather Knight, the hosts' depth and balance shone with the likes of Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone starring with bat and ball, respectively. While they will eye another win today, England will have their task cut out against the South Africans, who have a decent roster with a lot depending on Laura Wolvaardt with the bat. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Birmingham.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver (c), Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong.

SA-W XI

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Delmi Tucker, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 2nd August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is on the cards with there being some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions with runscoring being relatively easy against the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, with the pitch likely to slow down. Wickets in hand will be key, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Amy Jones didn't score many runs in the previous game, but remains one of England's best batters in this format. She has a heap of experience to fall back on and is capable of scoring quick runs at the backend of the innings. With Sinalo Jafta not in the best of form, Jones is the ideal option for this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt got off to a promising start in the previous game, but could not convert it into a big score. However, Wolvaardt is one of the most talented batters in the world and has been in good form this year. With the South African batter due for a big one in the tournament, she is a good addition to your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chloe Tryon: Chloe Tryon was the standout player for South Africa in their loss to New Zealand, scoring a quick-fire cameo and also holding her own with the ball. She is an explosive batter capable of scoring quick runs and has some franchise league experience under her belt as well. With Tryon in good form, she is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is an elite white-ball bowler, with her record speaking for itself. She put in a brilliant performance against Sri Lanka, picking up a couple of wickets in the middle overs, using her variations and experience to good effect. With Ecclestone also being used as a pinch-hitter towards the end, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Capsey - 44(45) vs Sri Lanka Women in the previous T20I

Sophie Ecclestone - 3/25 vs Sri Lanka Women in the previous T20I

Chloe Tryon - 39(17) and 0/20 vs New Zealand Women in the previous T20I

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Issy Wong.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Katherine Brunt.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

