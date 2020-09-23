EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - September 23rd, 2020

We're all set for the second International women's T20 between England and West Indies at the County Ground in Derby on Wednesday.

The England women's team kickstarted the series with a comfortable victory over West Indies and will continue as favourites during the second game of the five-match T20I series.

During the previous outing, England opener Tammy Beaumont stood firm and notched up a half-century to help her side finish with 163/8. The West Indies bowlers picked up wickets a tad bit too late in the innings.

In response, Windies managed to score only 116 runs, with Deandra Dottin being the only player to get into double digits with 69 runs to her name. England's bowlers once again proved too hot to handle, and they won the match by 47 runs.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danielle Wyatt.

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha McClean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby and Shakera Selman.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs West Indies Women

Date: 23rd September 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground will assist the pacers early during the game. The side batting first will need to score a minimum of 140 to make sure the bowlers feel too much pressure. With no rain forecast, we can expect a full game on Wednesday night.

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers and Shakera Selman.

Captain: Tammy Beaumont Vice-Captain: Shakera Selman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Danielle Wyatt, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Shakera Selman.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone