EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - September 28th, 2020

We are all set for the fourth women's T20I between England and West Indies, which takes place at the County Ground in Derby on Monday.
The England women's team won the first three matches of the series and will be looking to win the remaining two games and complete a whitewash.
The English won the first two matches by 47 runs each. During the third fixture, England's top-order batswoman Natalie Sciver scored a 61-ball 82 and helped the team finish with 154 runs on the board.
In response, West Indies scored 134/5 and fell short by 20 runs. Although Windies opener Deandra Dottin belted several boundaries and notched up a half-century, it wasn't enough for Caribbean side as the others failed to support her in the chase.
Squads to choose from
England Women
Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danielle Wyatt.
West Indies Women
Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha McClean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby and Shakera Selman.
Predicted Playing XIs
England Women
Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.
Match Details
Match: England Women vs West Indies Women
Date: 28th September 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Pitch Report
The pitch at the County Ground seems to favour the batters with several runs coming from both teams during the previous matches of the series. The pitch tends to get harder to bat on as the game progresses. With the pitch not helping the bowlers much, both captains will be looking to bat first on Monday as well.
EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.
Captain: Deandra Dottin Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman.
Captain: Sarah Glenn Vice-Captain: Stafanie TaylorPublished 28 Sep 2020, 01:21 IST