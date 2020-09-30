EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - September 30th, 2020

England Women take on West Indies Women in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the County Ground in Derby on Wednesday. The English team will be looking to win the game and sweep the series 5-0.

England have batted first and posted competitive totals in all four games of the series so far. They will want to win the toss and put up a big total on the board once again.

During the fourth encounter, several players got starts as England finished at 166/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, the West Indians were restricted to just 122/9 as England posted yet another convincing win in the series.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danielle Wyatt.

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha McClean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby and Shakera Selman.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Karishma Ramharack, Sheneta Grimmond, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Chedean Nation.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs West Indies Women

Date: 30th September 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The strip in County Ground will favour batting as we've seen in the previous games of the series. The batters will want to go big, and we can expect the side winning the toss to bat first and target a score in the range of 160.

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Shamilia Connell and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Natalie Sciver Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont, Chedean Nation, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Sarah Glenn Vice-Captain: Katherine Brunt