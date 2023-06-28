ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st One-Day match – June 28, 2023

The first game of the 3-match one-day series between England Women A and Australia Women A will kick off on June 28. Haslegrave Cricket Ground in Loughborough will host the first match of the series which is expected to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

This will be an unofficial one-day match, with no international status by the ICC. As this will be the first game of the series, teams would be raring to have a crack at each other in the early stages of the series.

While for Australia Women A, it is certainly time for redemption. They would be looking to bounce back after suffering a horrendous 3-0 defeat against England Women A in the preceding T20 series.

With the first game just around the horizon, take a peek at the top 3 players you can pick as a captain or vice-captain in your ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Heather Graham (AU-A-W) - 8.5 credits

WBBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Enter caption

Heather is a talented fast-bowling all-rounder who can wreck sheer carnage with the ball and deliver some lusty blows at the backend of the innings. In three WT20I games, she has picked seven wickets while averaging just 10, with best figures of 4/8. She bowls with a strike rate of 7.77 and keeps it tight with the ball going at just above 7.7 RPO.

While Heather hasn’t batted a great deal in the shortest format of the game, she has proved herself in the domestic circuit. Hence, she should feature as a captain or vice-captain in your ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Issy Wong (ENG-A-W) - 7.5 credits

England Women v India Women - 3rd Vitality IT20

Issy Wong is a young ferocious fast bowler who can be very threatening once she settles into her rhythm. She is the first bowler to claim a hat trick in the history of WIPL (Women’s Indian Premier League). She is quick and skiddy and gets the ball to zip off the surface at a fairly good pace.

As far as her numbers are concerned, Wong has some impressive bowling stats to her name. She has picked up seven wickets in nine T20I matches at a commendable average of 24.85. Besides, her economy is at an impressive low of 6.25 RPO.

Wong can dismantle any batting lineup with her pace and aggression. We highly recommend picking Issy Wong as captain or vice-captain in your ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Danielle Wyatt (ENG-A-W) - 9 credits

Australia v England - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Wyatt is an attacking stroke maker who has scored a significant amount of runs in Women’s T20I. In her 13-year-long career, she has represented England across all three formats. However, she has done extremely well in the WT20I format and has scored 2,369 runs at an average of 21.53.

Besides, she also has two T20I centuries to her name, with a career-best score of 124. With quality experience on her side, Danielle should surely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 prediction match.

