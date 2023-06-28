ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia A Women In England, Match 4

England A Women (ENG-A-W) will square off against Australia A Women (AU-A-W) in the fourth match of the Australia A Women in England series at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Wednesday, June 28.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report

The England A Women's team has already sealed the series by winning the first three matches in the series. The Aussies, in this case, have lackluster and will be looking to win this match in order to protect the reputation of a great cricketing nation.

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Match Details

The fourth match of the Australia A Women in England Series will be played on June 28 at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W, Match 4, Australia A Women in England 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough.

ENG-A-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ENG-A-W Probable Playing XI

B Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield, M Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Grace Scrivens, P Scholfield, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, K Gordon, and Eva Gray.

AU-A-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AU-A-W Probable Playing XI

M Darke, N Faltum (wk), C Knott, T Wilson, C Webb, Grace Harris, C Sippel, Megan Schutt, T Vlaemnick, M Brown, and Amanda Jade Wellington.

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Lauren Wifield

Lauren Winfield has international experience under her belt and will be looking to translate it into this series. She is a good batter and pretty decent behind the stumps. Winfield will be a very good choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Tahlia Wilson

Tahlia Wilson is a stable top-order batter. She can bat long and will be one of the prime picks for the match along with Danielle Wyatt.

All-rounder - Grace Scrivens

Be it batting or bowling, Grace Scrivens can make match-winning contributions with either trade. Scrivens will be a very economical pick among other big names like Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, and Sarah Glenn.

Bowler - Charlie Dean

Charlie Dean is a very effective bowler, especially with the new ball. She can pick up early wickets and give some valuable fantasy points for the match.

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn is someone who can change the complexion of the match with both the bat and the ball. Her ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes her a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Tahlia Wilson

Tahlia Wilson has been in good form with the bat. He might be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W, Match 4

Lauren Winfield

C Webb

Tahlia Wilson

Grace Scrivens

Charlie Dean

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Haslegreave Ground is expected to be a balanced one. The seamers will get a bit of help from the wicket, especially at the beginning of the innings.

But the batters who are ready to grind at the start will also be able to score runs once set. So, seam-bowling all-rounders and middle-order batters might be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: M Bouchier, Tahlia Wilson, C Webb

All-rounders: Grace Harris (c), Grace Scrivens (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Amanda Jade Wellington

ENG-A-W vs AU-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: M Bouchier, Tahlia Wilson, C Webb

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (c), Sarah Glenn (vc), Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Amanda Jade Wellington

