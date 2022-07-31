ENG v SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - July 31, 2022

England and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday, July 31.

England made a stunning start to the series by steamrolling South Africa in the first T20I by 41 runs, thanks to Moeen Ali’s heroics with both bat and ball. Batting first, England posted a whopping 234-6, thanks to Bairstow's 90-run knock and Moeen Ali's cameo of 18-ball 52-run knock.

While chasing, South Africa never looked in the game as they lost timely wickets and could contribute only 193 runs onboard. Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs were the only batters who did well for the visitors in that encounter. Richard Gleeson bagged three crucial wickets.

In the second T20I, the Proteas made a stunning comeback and gave the hosts a hammering loss by 58 runs to level the series. This time, South Africa batted first and posted 207-3, courtesy of Rilee Rossouw's 96-run knock and Reeza Hendricks' 53 runs.

During the chase, England's batters faltered badly as no batter apart from Jonny Bairstow crossed 30-run mark. With the ball, Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi bagged three wickets each. Going into the series decider, toss plays a crucial role and both sides would be eager to put their best foot forward.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG v SA contest.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

England opener Jonny Bairstow smacked 120 runs from two innings in this series at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 162. The dashing strokeplayer will be turning up again as a no.5 batter and can turn the tables in the powerplay overs if he settles down.

In his 65-match T20I career, Bairstow has scored 1310 runs at an average of 28 and strike rate of 138. The batter is yet to score a century in this format, though he has eight half-centuries. We can expect the star to go for big runs.

#2 Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendrick has smacked 110 runs from two encounters in this series at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 169.23. Interestingly, in both games, the batter smacked half-centuries and he would be keen to make it a hat-trick of fifties.

In his 45-match T20I career, Hendricks smacked 1186 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 125. Moreover, he can display his part-time off-breaks as well. The dependable batter has so far scored nine half-centuries in this format.

#1 Moeen Ali (ENG)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali scored 80 runs and bagged two wickets in the past two matches. With the star player having good batting capabilities at No.4 and picking crucial wickets with his off-spin bowling, we can trust him to be a safe multipler choice for the series decider.

In his 54-match T20I career, the all-rounder has scored 788 runs and picked up 38 wickets. With the series hanging in the balance, England will be heavily reliant on the star all-rounder in this encounter in both batting and bowling departments.

