ENG vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 10, 2023

The 2023 World Cup returns to Dharamsala today for a match between defending champions England and Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh. The two teams competed in an ODI series in Bangladesh earlier this year, where England won 2-1.

However, the recent form is in favor of Bangladesh. The Tigers are coming off wins against India and Afghanistan in their last two ODIs. England, On the other hand, suffered a crushing nine-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in their tournament opener. England are currently last in the points table because of that defeat.

Jos Buttler and Co. will be determined to make a fresh start in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Before the match starts, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests for this 2023 World Cup game.

#1 Moeen Ali, England

Moeen Ali did not have a great outing in the 2023 World Cup opener against New Zealand. The experienced all-rounder scored 11 runs off 17 balls and then bowled a wicketless spell of 0/60 in 9.2 overs.

While not many would back Ali to perform well in today's match, they should not forget that the pitch will be much different. The pitch in Ahmedabad was a batting paradise, with most of the bowlers struggling to keep a check on the run-flow.

In Dharamsala, the spinners may get some help from the surface. Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan scalped three wickets each during their match against Afghanistan at this venue last Saturday.

Ali could well take multiple wickets and score a quickfire 40 with the bat, proving to be a differential in the Dream11 fantasy contests.

#2 Jonny Bairstow, England

Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch during the 2023 World Cup opener against New Zealand. He got off the mark with a maximum but was later dismissed for 33 runs off 35 balls.

Bairstow has the potential to destroy any bowling lineup in the world. If he gets going, he could end up scoring a big hundred for the England team today in Dharamsala. If England bat first, Bairstow would be a good wildcard option for captaincy in the Dream11 contests.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim has not fired in the last five innings that he has played. His highest score in his last five knocks has been 35, which is why a lot of fans may ignore him for today's 2023 World Cup game.

It is pertinent to note that Rahim is a vastly experienced player, who knows how to lift his game when it matters. If Bangladesh lose a few early wickets to England's fast bowlers, Rahim can bring his experience to the fore and rebuild the innings.

Rahim has an average of 41.07 and a strike rate of close to 90 in 15 ODIs against England, including five half-centuries. Hence, he could be a differential pick today.