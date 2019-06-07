ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 8th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a disappointing loss to a resurgent Pakistan side, England are back in action as they take on Bangladesh, who have done no harm to their credentials in their two game so far in the tournament. The last time these two teams faced off in a World Cup match, Bangladesh put in a memorable performance to send the English home out of what was a disastrous World Cup for them.

Since then, a lot has changed with England adopting an all-out attack philosophy that has worked wonders for them while Bangladesh have slowly yet steadily progressed and developed into a good allround unit. Shakib Al Hasan has been their go-to guy so far for Bangladesh and will be expected to put in another good allround performance against a batting heavy English side which also possess a couple of speed guns in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, who are capable of cranking up the pace and making it difficult for any opposition. With a mouth-watering clash in store, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Playing XI Updates:

England:

Although they did lose their previous game, no changes are expected from Eoin Morgan and the team management as they look to bounce back into winning ways. Their opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have been targeted with leg-spin early on in both games considering their importance to the English set-up.

While Joe Root and Jos Buttler look in impressive touch, the south-paw duo of Morgan and Stokes are also equally important to the English approach. With ample depth in batting, England should back their batsmen to deliver the goods for them while the likes of Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer will be ones to watch out for with the ball.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Buttler(WK), Stokes, Ali, Woakes, Archer, Wood and Rashid.

Bangladesh:

Similar to their opponents on Saturday, Bangladesh also do not have a cause for concern as far as the personnel although their middle order's inability to capitalize on starts could be their undoing against a well balanced England side.

While Shakib Al Hasan has been the star with both bat and ball, Mushfiqur Rahim and Saifuddin have also complimented him well in both games. The onus will be on their openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar to deliver the goods and set the tone for the rest of the game while captain Mashrafe Mortaza will be worried about his own bowling form against the explosiveness of Bairstow and Roy upfront.

Possible XI: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim (WK), Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mashrafe (C) and Mustafizur.

Match Details:

England vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 12

8th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report:

Cardiff has produced low-scoring matches in the two matches played so far and with rain expected to play a part in the game, another such match is definitely on the cards. The pacers will get ample support with the overlying conditions although the batsmen should be able to score freely once they get their eye in.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is a must have in the side given the enormous responsibility of the middle order on his shoulders. Along with him, one of Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler should be sufficient although it should be the latter who should get the nod given his slow start to the tournament. Bairstow is too good a player to stay down for long and should score some runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Tamim Iqbal have good records in English conditions and are great options to have in the side as well. While Root comes into this game on the back of a hundred, Tamim Iqbal is yet to make a significant impact with his game providing an opportunity to do so. The likes of Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan are also decent options to complete the batting department for this game.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes are perhaps the best all-rounders in the fifty overs format with both of them putting in man of the match performances as well in the opening week against South Africa. Both left handed batsmen are vital cogs in the batting unit while their bowling should yield a wicket or two on a competitive wicket on Saturday, making them an invaluable selection to this team.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman and Jofra Archer are their team's best bets as far as the ball is concerned while Adil Rashid could be backed to bounce back into wicket-taking form. He hasn't had the best of starts to this tournament but could overcome it to put in a match winning performance for this team. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan have impressed with the ball and would be handy if selected in the team as the fourth and final selection in the bowling unit.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Tamim Iqbal are the frontrunners for captaincy inspite of their slow starts to the World Cup. Both of them have scored heavily in the last year or so and should be able to make good use of the conditions upfront while Jofra Archer is also a decent option to consider as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer