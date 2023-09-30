ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup Warm-Up Matches, 4th ODI

The 4th of the ICC Men's World Cup Warm-Up Matches will see England (ENG) squaring off against India (IND) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

England won both of their last home ODI series, against New Zealand and Ireland. India, on the other hand, recently emerged from the Asia Cup 2023 as the champions. They will try their best to test their squad before the CWC.

England will give it their all to win the match, but India are expected to win this exciting and important encounter.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The 4th of the ICC Men's World Cup Warm-Up Matches will be played on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to start at 2:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IND, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 30th September 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between India and Sri Lanka, where a total of 679 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ENG vs IND Form Guide

ENG - Will be playing their first match

IND - Will be playing their first match

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

IND Playing XI

Axar Patel is unavailable

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. KL Rahul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Kohli

S Gill and V Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Stokes played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Pandya

L Livingstone and H Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Jadeja is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Siraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and M Siraj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Woakes is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V kohli is back in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. The last time he played on this pitch against Sri Lanka, he won the Man of the Match award for his superb performance of 113 runs.

J Buttler

Since the pitch is expected to assist England batters, you can make J Buttler the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not score on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs IND, 4th ODI

J Buttler

S Gill

H Pandya

V Kohli

M Siraj

England vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli, S Gill, B Stokes

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: M Wood, J Bumrah, M Siraj, K Yadav, C Woakes

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli, S Gill, D Malan

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: D Willey, M Shami, M Siraj, K Yadav, C Woakes