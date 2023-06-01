ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Only Test match – June 1, 2023

The one-off Test between England and Ireland is all set to unfold at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, June 1. It will be a four-day Test match, which will start on Thursday, June 1 and end on Sunday, June 4. The game is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST.

England and Ireland locked horns way back in 2019 when the latter almost pulled off a massive upset. However, England went on to win that Test match with ease but had to face stiff resistance.

Meanwhile, Ireland appear to be a much-improved Test side in recent times. They will be confident after registering a dominant victory against Essex ahead of this fixture.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England have the upper hand though, having won four out of their last five games. Whereas on the other hand, Ireland have had a poor run in their last five matches, losing all of them.

As we gradually move ever so close to the fixture, we look at the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Joe Root (ENG) - 9 credits

New Zealand v England - 2nd Test: Day 5.

Joe Root is a very experienced batter who has led England to some scintillating victories in Test cricket. Although he is no longer the captain of the side, Root has a very impressive Test record as a captain at home with a win percentage of 54.84.

And with the bat, Root can outclass anyone with his splendid style of batting. He has over 10,000 Test runs at a phenomenal average of over 50, including 29 centuries.

He is a fierce competitor with the bat and also as a captain and hence, we recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Andy Balbirnie (IRE) - 8 credits

England v Ireland - Specsavers Test Match: Day One

Andy Balbirnie has looked in fine form of late and scored some vital runs in Ireland’s recent Test series against Sri Lanka. The current Irish skipper is relatively new to the Test arena but has not failed to impress us with his spectacular performance in a very short period of time.

In just 6 Test matches, Balbirnie averages 26.33 and has a career-best score of 95 against Sri Lanka.

Balbirnie has delivered some promising performances across all three formats including tests. Bearing that in mind, the Irish skipper is definitely worth featuring in your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ben Stokes (ENG) - 9 credits

New Zealand v England - 2nd Test: Day 5

Ben Stokes is in dream form and can turn things around for his side both with the bat and the ball. He averages over 35 in Test cricket with the bat, which includes 12 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

And with the ball, Stokes has picked up 194 wickets at a remarkable average of 32.1, including eight four-wicket and four five-wicket hauls.

Ever since he took over the captaincy from Root, England have only lost two out of 12 games under his leadership. With such lethal form, he is surely our numero one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction match.

