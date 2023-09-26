ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Ireland tour of England ODI Series, 3rd ODI

England (ENG) will take on Ireland (IRe) in the third match of the Ireland tour of England ODI series at the County Ground in Bristol, United Kingdom, on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The first ODI between the two teams was abandoned due to rain. In the second match of the series, England handed over some cricket lessons to Ireland and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

This will be the last match of the series, where England will try to put in another strong display. On the other hand, Ireland will look to punch above their weight and win this match in order to end the series on level terms.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The third ODI of the Ireland-England ODI series will be played on September 26 at the County Ground in Bristol, United Kingdom.

The match will commence at 5:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs IRE, 3rd ODI, Ireland Tour of England ODI

Date and Time: September 26, 2023, Tuesday; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol, United Kingdom

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

ENG Team/Injury News

Na major injury updates.

England Probable Playing XI

Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zack Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, J Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, T Hartley, Matthew Potts, and G Scrimshaw.

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

Andre Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, A McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, and Joshua Little.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Phil Salt

The English wicketkeeper looked in good touch in the last match, but he failed to convert it into a big knock. Salt will be seen opening the innings for England, and hence there are chances that he might play a significant knock. Salt will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter - George Dockrell

George Dockrell played an important knock for Ireland in the last match while his team was under pressure. He also picked up three wickets with the ball. So, the ability of Dockrell to pick up significant points in both innings of the match makes him a very good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Will Jacks

The English all-rounder played a brilliant knock while opening the innings for his team. Jacks is an attacking batter and can change the complexion of the game with his aggressive style of batting at the beginning of the inning. He will be a good pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler - Craig Young

The Irish bowler looked good with the ball in the second match. He picked up a couple of wickets and was economical in a match when no other bowler from his team conceded less than six runs an over. Young will be a prime choice in the bowler's category for the fantasy contests of the match.

ENG vs IRE match captain and vice captain choices

Will Jacks

The English opener looked in great batting form in the last match. He will be looking to continue his form in this game too. Though he was expensive with the ball in the previous match, the fact that he might contribute with the ball makes him a great choice as the captain or vice captain of the match.

Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed looked very promising with the ball in the previous match. He picked up four wickets and might turn out to be a beneficial choice as the captain or vice captain for this game.

Five Must-Picks for ENG vs IRE, 3rd ODI

Will Jacks

George Dockrell

Craig Young

Rehan Ahmed

Brydon Carse

ENG vs IRE Match Expert Tips

With the English wickets getting flatter day by day, we can expect another high-scoring game. Batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for this match.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Ben Duckett, Zack Crawley

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Curtis Campher, Rehan Ahmed

Bowlers: Craig Young, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Grand League Team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI, Grand LeagueTeam

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Ben Duckett, Zack Crawley

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Curtis Campher, Rehan Ahmed

Bowlers: Craig Young, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts