ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - July 30th, 2020

ODI cricket is back in town as England take on Ireland in the first of three games in Southampton this Thursday.

This game marks the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as well, which adds more context to this much-awaited clash. Despite the absence of World Cup-winning stars such as Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England have a strong and youthful roster.

Although they are the firm favourites to come out on top, they cannot take the Irish side for granted at any cost. Led by Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland also have a balanced team and should prove to be tough opponents for the Three Lions.

All in all, we can expect a thrilling start to this series as the limited-overs format comes to our TV screens after a COVID-induced hiatus.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton and Reece Topley

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Roy, Bairstow (WK), Vince, Morgan (C), Denly, Billings/Banton, Ali, Rashid, Willey, Mahmood and Curran

Ireland

Stirling, Porterfield, Balbirnie(C), Delany, O'Brien, Tucker (WK), Simi, Little, Rankin, McCarthy and McBrine.

Match Details

Match: England vs Ireland, 1st ODI

Date: 30th July 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

As seen in the practice matches played before this series, the pitch is a good one to bat on. The previous game saw England Lions chase down 296 in just 34.4 overs, giving a fair indication of the nature of the pitch.

The bowlers should get some help off the surface, with the spinners likely to play a significant part in the middle overs. With the weather all good for match day, both teams would look to win the toss and bat first.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid and Joshua Little

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, James Vince, William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Simi Singh, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Joshua Little

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Tom Curran