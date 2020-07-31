ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Aug 1st, 2020

World champions England are back in action as they face Ireland in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. The first game saw England beat Ireland by six wickets, courtesy David Willey's heroics special with the ball.

Given the glaring difference in quality among both rosters, England is expected to make quick work of their opponents, although the Irish did show glimpses of what they are capable of in the first game.

Despite Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair's injuries, Ireland have a well-balanced squad in their ranks with much expected of youngsters Curtis Campher and Harry Tector.

With the likes of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, Ireland pose a genuine threat as they eye an improbable win in Southampton. Given Ireland's knack of pulling off upsets, we should be in for a thrilling contest on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton and Reece Topley

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Roy, Bairstow (WK), Vince, Morgan (C), Billings, Banton, Ali, Rashid, Willey, Mahmood and Curran

Ireland

Stirling, Delany, Balbirnie (C), Tector, Tucker(WK), O'Brien, Campher, McBrine, Young, Rankin and Simi Singh

Match Details

Match: England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

Date: 1st August 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Despite there being a decent amount of swing and spin on offer, the pitch is a good one to bat on. However, the forecast isn't too good with rain expected to play spoilsport.

Nevertheless, one can expect another competitive game with both sides looking to bowl first and make good use of the overcast conditions at the Ageas Bowl.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Craig Young

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Andy McBrine, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood and Craig Young

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Tom Curran