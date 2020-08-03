ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Aug 4th, 2020

The third and final ODI between England and Ireland takes place on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.
Although the English side have the series in their bag, they would eye a clean-sweep over Ireland, who did look threatening with the ball in the previous game. However, for that to happen, Ireland would need their stalwarts Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien to fire with the willow.
The visitors will be looking to salvage some pride, but with the form that Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow have showcased, Ireland could be in for another tough test.
Yet, with ODI Super League points at stake, one would be naive to completely write the 3rd ODI between England and Ireland off, thereby setting the stage for another competitive contest.
Squads to choose from
England
Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton and Reece Topley
Ireland
Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.
Predicted Playing XIs
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Reece Topley
Ireland
Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie(C), Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Joshua Little and Boyd Rankin
Match Details
Match: England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
Date: 4th August 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Pitch Report
A sporting pitch is on offer at the Rose Bowl with a lot of help available for the bowlers. While the likes of David Willey and Reece Topley got the new ball to move around, the spinners, akin to Saturday, should also be able to extract turn off the surface as the game progresses.
The powerplay overs are going to be crucial with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. Both teams will look to bat first with the pitch likely to get slower in the second innings.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Moeen Ali, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley
Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, James Vince, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Moeen Ali, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid and David Willey
Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Jonny BairstowPublished 03 Aug 2020, 21:01 IST