IRE vs ENG, Only ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 3rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 95 // 02 May 2019, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

International Cricket is back and with the ICC World Cup 2019 looming large, the favorites England begin their preparations for the showpiece event against the Irish in a one-off ODI on Friday. A number of new faces have been recalled and included for this match to test the bench strength that the English have in their possession but all eyes will be upon Sussex and Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer, who is all set to make his much-awaited debut for England. Ireland, on the other hand, will look to gain valuable experience and possibly initiate their preparations for upcoming global tournaments and punch above their weight with an unlikely win over England. Here are a few tips to help you pick your IRE vs ENG Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Ben Foakes, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett and Tom Curran.

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

Paul Stirling and William Porterfield are going to be key at the top of the order for Ireland, who do have some depth in batting as well. Andy Balbirnie had a productive series against Afghanistan and should hold fort in the middle order alongside the likes of Kevin O'Brien and Gary Wilson, who has been recalled for this match. Stuart Thompson provides another pace-bowling option while Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin are ones to watch out for with new ball.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Stirling, Porterfield (C), Balbirnie, Wilson(WK), Kevin O'Brien, Thompson, Dockrell, Murtagh, Rankin, McBrine and McCarthy.

England:

Jofra Archer is all set to feature in the blue of England for the first time alongside the likes of Rashid and Plunkett, who have been picked in the World Cup squad. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan will be key in the middle order with James Vince set to open the batting for the English. Ben Foakes should don the gloves while Joe Denly is certain to play as the second spinner in the side.

Possible XI: Vince, Duckett, Root, Morgan (C), Denly, Foakes(WK), Willey, Rashid, Archer, Plunkett and Jordan/Curran.

Match Details:

Ireland vs England, Only ODI

3rd May 2019, 3:15 PM

The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is on offer for both sides looking for a win to start their cricketing season on the right note. In the T20 series played here between India and Ireland last year, India scored 200 on both occasions batting first with the spinners picking 13 wickets in the series, paving the way for the tweakers to have a major impact as the pitch wears on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes has been in very good form with 282 runs in six games in the ongoing English Domestic One Day Cup 2019. Although Gary Wilson is also a good option to have in the side, Foakes' ability to play spin and pace equally well gives him the nod.

Batsmen: James Vince is a must have in the side considering his form in the domestic circuit. With 430 runs to his name, Vince should be backed to continue his good form alongside the likes of Joe Root and Andy Balbirnie. Eoin Morgan is capable of shifting gears quite effortlessly and is another viable option.

Allrounders: Joe Denly is a great asset to have with his leg-spin bound to come into play while Paul Stirling and George Dockrell should also prove to be worthwhile options if picked in the fantasy team. Stirling is one of the best openers in Ireland's history and is their best chance of upstaging the English.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid is a must have in the team with his record in recent years going in for his inclusion. If picked in the playing XI, Jofra Archer is also one to watch out for while one of Boyd Rankin or Tim Murtagh should suffice as the last and final bowling option.

Captain: James Vince's form makes him an attractive proposition as captain of the fantasy team. The Hampshire opener looks set to replace Alex Hales in the ICC World Cup squad as well and would love to reinstate his credentials to silence his critics. Along with him, Joe Root and Adil Rashid are great options as well for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes(WK), Joe Root, James Vince, Andy Balbirnie, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Boyd Rankin. Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Foakes(WK), Joe Root, James Vince, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, David Willey, Joe Denly, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Tim Murtagh. Captain: Joe Root

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.