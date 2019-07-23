ENG vs IRE, Only Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 24th, 2019

With the World Cup triumph still fresh on the minds of the England team, they begin the preparation for their next assignment - the Ashes. The first step towards it is a one-off test against Ireland at the iconic Lord's stadium.

A couple of new faces, including World Cup hero Jason Roy and Lewis Gregory are in the squad for this game as they look to finalise their Ashes squad against the formidable Australians later in the month.

Ireland, on the other hand, haven't played much Test cricket although Paul Stirling and Tim Murtagh have ample experience playing county cricket for Middlesex over the years. With vital experience on offer for Ireland and a chance to seal a Ashes spot for the England cricketers, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Ireland

William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson and Craig Young.

Playing XI Updates

England

Rory Burns will open the batting alongside Jason Roy, who usually bats in the middle order for Surrey. Test captain, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hold key in the top order with the likes of Lewis Gregory and Joe Denly slated to play on Wednesday. Sam Curran and Stuart Broad will lead the bowling unit for the English while one or both of Moeen Ali or Jack Leach should feature on a competitive wicket at Lord's. Anderson is ruled out of this game which paves the way for Olly Stone to make his debut.

Possible XI: Burns, Roy, Denly, Root(C), Bairstow (WK), Gregory, Woakes, Curran, Ali, Broad and Leach/Stone.

Ireland:

Mark Adair's impressive start in international cricket has earned him a Test cap while the experienced quartet of Porterfield, Stirling, Balbirnie and Kevin O'Brien hold key in the batting unit. Gary Wilson will keep wickets for the Irish after missing out against Afghanistan earlier in the year. Murtagh and Rankin will use the new ball with Stuart Thompson also in line for a place in the starting line-up.

Possible XI: Porterfield(C), Stirling, Balbirnie, McCollum, O'Brien, Wilson(WK), Adair, McBrine, Rankin, Murtagh and Young/Thompson.

Match Details:

England vs Ireland, Only Test

24th - 27th July 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Lord's, London

Pitch Report:

While the forecast for this test looks bright, the fourth and fifth day's play could be interrupted by rain. Lot of swing is on offer with the overcast conditions on offer although batsmen should feel more comfortable once they see off the new ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game with his form in the recently concluded World Cup taken into account. Along with him, an extra keeper in Gary Wilson can also be picked to add balance to the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Andy Balbirnie are must-haves in the team with both individuals capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Paul Stirling is another decent option at the top of the order while the likes of Rory Burns and Joe Denly are also worth-while options in the batting department.

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory is in the form of his life for Somerset resulting in his selection. With his ability with both bat and ball, he should justify his selection for this game and subsequently the Ashes. One of Mark Adair or Stuart Thompson should suffice in the all-rounders department.

Bowlers: James Anderson and Stuart Broad are by far the most accomplished pace bowling duo right now in the Test circuit. But with Anderson's injury, Woakes is the a decent option along with Broad. Andy McBrine, who is capable of bowling tight lines, is a must-have in the side. While Boyd Rankin has already played international cricket for England in Tests, Tim Murtagh should be picked ahead of him if credits suffice.

Captain: Joe Root and Stuart Broad are the preferred options for captaincy with their form being exemplary. Along with them, Paul Stirling and Jonny Bairstow are also possible candidates if one were to defer from them.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lewis Gregory, Mark Adair, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Tim Murtagh and Andy McBrine. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Mark Adair, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling