ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 11th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After rain played spoil-sport in the first scheduled encounter of the series, England and Pakistan lock horns at the Rose Bowl as they step up their preparations for the World Cup. While Pakistan look to accustom themselves to the English conditions, England do head into this series as the overwhelming favorites. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, David Willey

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed(C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir

Playing XI Updates

England

England should field what is their first choice eleven for the ICC World Cup with the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali returning after stints in the IPL. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy should open the batting for England, who have enough depth with Chris Woakes, who has a couple of first-class hundreds to his name batting at number eight.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Archer, and Plunkett.

Pakistan:

A similar side to the one that played in the first ODI will be persisted with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman quite capable of scoring big runs in English conditions. Asif Ali should make way for Malik while the bowling should constitute Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir. Imad Wasim's skill set will also be crucial to Pakistan's fortunes on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Azam, Sohail, Malik, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Wasim, Hasan, Amir, Faheem, and Shaheen

Match Details

England vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

11th May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Another good pitch is on offer at the Rose Bowl with scores in excess of 300 being expected from both sides. Pacers will find swing upfront as is the case in almost all grounds around England while spinners will hold the key in the middle overs and might just define the outcome of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is the ideal choice with his record for the English national side being nothing short of phenomenal over the past two to three years. With Sarfraz Khan's inconsistency down the order, Buttler is the better option.

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow comes into the tournament on the back of a spectacular IPL and is good value for some runs as well. Along with the Yorkshire batsman, Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq are good options to counter the leg-spin of Adil Rashid in the middle overs, provided they play to their potential in the powerplay. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are also decent options after fruitful outings in recent games for England.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes and Imad Wasim warrant a place in the side owing to their potential and experience playing in familiar conditions. Along with them, Faheem Ashraf is a possible option with his medium pacers being a key asset in the Pakistani arsenal

Bowlers: Adil Rashid is a must have from the English set of players along with the likes of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Liam Plunkett is also a great option with his bounce and variations.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Babar Azam are great options to have as captain in the side with their form taken into consideration. Along with the aforementioned duo, Ben Stokes' ability to strike boundaries at will could also come in handy along with his right-arm pace.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Ben Stokes, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adil Rashid, and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Babar Azam