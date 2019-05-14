ENG vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a run-fest in the previous encounter, England and Pakistan face off in yet another mouth-watering clash at Bristol, which has always favoured high-scoring encounters over the past few years. With some of the established England players set to sit this game out as the management seek to finalize their best fifteen players for the tournament, Pakistan could capitalize on this and boost their confidence heading into the ICC World Cup 2019. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, David Willey

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir

Playing XI Updates

England:

James Vince and Tom Curran could have a go at the Pakistanis while Jos Buttler could be rested after a match-winning knock in the previous game. Joe Denly is also another candidate looking to make a mark and could replace Adil Rashid to prove his credibility as a leggie.

Possible XI: Vince, Bairstow (WK), Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Denly/Rashid, Ali, Curran, Plunkett, Woakes and Archer/Willey.

Pakistan:

Not many changes are expected from the Pakistanis although Shoaib Malik might have to sit this game out as well with Asif Ali in good form. Junaid Khan could come in for Yasir Shah, who wasn't able to justify his inclusion in the side in the previous game.

Possible XI: Zaman, Imam, Azam, Asif Ali, Sohail/Malik, Sarfaraz (C & WK), Imam, Hasan, Shaheen, Faheem and Junaid.

Match Details

England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

14th May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards with the previous international match at this very ground yielding in excess of 600 runs. Pacers need to pick wickets upfront to give their teams a better chance of winning the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is the ideal choice with his record for the English national side taken into account but with uncertainity over his place in the side, Sarfaraz Ahmed is a safer option in the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow missed out on a promising start in the previous game and will look to make amends on Tuesday. Along with him, Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq are good options while Fakhar Zaman, who scored a hundred in the previous game is also a good option. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are also decent options after fruitful outings in recent games for England.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes and Imad Wasim warrant a place in the side owing to their potential and experience playing in familiar conditions. Along with them, Faheem Ashraf is a possible option with his medium pacers being a key asset in the Pakistani arsenal.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid is a must have from the English set of players along with the likes of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Liam Plunkett is also a great option with his bounce and variations.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Babar Azam are great options to have as captain in the side with their form taken into consideration with both of them looking in good touch as well. Along with them, Ben Stokes is also a decent option to consider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Ben Stokes, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adil Rashid, and Liam Plunkett. Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Babar Azam