ENG vs PAK, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 17th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After two high-scoring encounters between the ICC World Cup 2019 hosts England and Pakistan, the action now moves to Trent Bridge as the likes of Joe Root and Babar Azam look to strike some form with the showpiece event approaching fast.

While both sets of batsmen have been brilliant in the series so far, the bowlers on either side haven't able to fulfil their potential on flat tracks. With the tricky dimensions of the ground in Nottingham, bowlers could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, David Willey

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir

Playing XI Updates:

England:

Bairstow, Plunkett and Woakes are set to be rested for this game, paving the way for the likes of James Vince and Jofra Archer to prove their credentials with the squads to be submitted for the ICC World Cup 2019. Adil Rashid, who missed out on the previous game, is also one who could be drafted in with Eoin Morgan and David Willey also amongst those who have proved their worth in previous games.

Possible XI: Roy, Vince, Root(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Denly, Ali, Rashid, Archer, Curran and Wood.

Pakistan:

With the bowlers unable to pick wickets regularly, a few changes are expected with Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Hafeez in line for a starting eleven berth. Babar Azam has shown glimpses of what he is capable of and will be looking make most of the remaining ODIs in his bid to find form as soon as possible.

Possible XI: Imam, Fakhar, Azam, Hafeez, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Imad, Asif Ali, Hasan, Shaheen, Junaid and Hasnain.

Match Details:

England vs Pakistan, 4th ODI

17th May 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report:

While both the surfaces prior to this game produced belters which yielded over 700 runs, this game isn't going to follow suit with some help on offer for the pacers. Spinners are going to be crucial with the dimensions of the ground coming into play in the middle overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With the form he is currently in, Jos Buttler is a must have in the team. The Englishman has been in the form of his life over the last year or so and with the middle phase bound to throw in a few challenges, he should score some runs on Friday to back his selection.

Batsmen: Joe Root missed out on a promising start in the previous game and will look to make amends on Friday. Along with him, Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq are good options while Fakhar Zaman, who scored a hundred in the previous game is also a good option. James Vince and Fakhar Zaman are also decent options after fruitful outings in recent games for England.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes and Imad Wasim are the preferred allrounders with their ability with bat and ball shining in previous games. Moeen Ali has also shown glimpses of his explosive batting style and is also a good option to complement Stokes and Wasim.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid is a must have from the English set of players along with the likes of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Jofra Archer is also a great option with his bounce and variations.

Captain: Joe Root and Babar Azam are two of the world's best in this format and are bound to score some runs in what could be tough wicket to bat on, making them ideal captaincy candidates. Along with them, Ben Stokes is also a decent option to consider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler (WK), James Vince, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Captain: Joe Root

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Captain: Babar Azam