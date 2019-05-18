ENG vs PAK, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 19th, 2019

After attaining an unassailable 3-0 lead against the hapless Pakistanis, England will look to sustain their momentum when both teams face off at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

With not much to play for, Jason Roy and a few others could be afforded a rest while Pakistan will look to finalize their final 15 for the ICC World Cup.

Like their opponents on Sunday, Pakistan are also expected to make a few changes as they aim to salvage some pride and add respectability to the scoreline.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, David Willey

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Amir

Playing XI Updates:

England:

The trio of Jonny Bairstow, David Willey and Eoin Morgan are set for a return to the playing XI with the likes of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes being afforded a well-deserved rest.

Tom Curran has done well in recent games and might have just done enough to seal a place in the World Cup squad, leaving Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to fight it out for the last spot.

Another individual still in the dark regarding his place in the World Cup squad is Joe Denly, who should view this as a do or die game.

Possible XI: Vince, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Buttler (WK), Denly, Ali, Willey, Archer, Wood and Rashid/Woakes.

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq had an injury scare in the fourth ODI and might not be risked so close to the ICC World Cup.

Reserve opener Abid Ali is set to play his first match in English conditions while the bowling unit could also get a few tweaks with Shaheen Shah Afridi or Mohammad Amir returning in place of Junaid Khan.

Mohammad Hasnain looked wayward but did pick a couple of wickets last time around and should keep his place for this game.

Possible XI: Abid, Zaman, Azam, Hafeez, Malik, Ahmed (C&WK), Wasim, Hasan Ali, Aamir, Shaheen and Hasnain

Match Details:

England vs Pakistan, 5th ODI

19th May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report:

As has been in the case in the previous ODIs, another belter is on the cards. Spinners have done relatively well at Leeds in the past, with hometown boy Adil Rashid expected to have a major role to play for the hosts.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With the form he is currently in, Jos Buttler is a must-have in the team. The Englishman has been in the form of his life over the last year or so and with the middle phase bound to throw in a few challenges, he should score some runs on Sunday to back his selection.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Babar Azam are must-haves in the team while the returning Jonny Bairstow also cannot be overlooked considering his great form in IPL 2019 and the ongoing series. James Vince is also a handy option to have while one of Fakhar Zaman or Shoaib Malik should do the trick.

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Moeen Ali are the ideal set of bowlers to have in the side considering their ability to pick a wicket or two with their off-spin. All of them are capable of striking a few boundaries as well, making them invaluable options.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer is a must-have along with the likes of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mark Wood is also a great option with his bounce and pace.

Captain: Joe Root and Babar Azam will once again be the key to their respective sides' fortunes and are the front-runners for captaincy. Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali remain outside bets.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Moeen Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler (WK), Joe Root, James Vince, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Captain: Joe Root