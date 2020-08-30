ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction (2nd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

England and Pakistan face off at Old Trafford in the 2nd T20 International of the 3-match series.

The 1st T20I couldn't see a result due to rain, although the match did some enthralling mini-battles. Tom Banton stole the show with his first T20I fifty, while Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim picked up two wickets apiece to wrestle the momentum back.

Despite inclement weather casting a literal cloud in Manchester, we should see a result in a shortened game at least. Here are 3 players who you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for the ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali will be crucial to England's hopes | Dream11 Tips

A differential pick owing to his recent poor form, Moeen Ali could finally turn things around against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I. The all-rounder was promoted up the order in the last game in a bid to take on Pakistan's left-arm and leg-spinners, and he could again walk to bat ahead of Sam Billings.

Ali is also expected to get purchase off the Old Trafford wicket, with the spinners taking all five wickets to fall in the first game (barring a run-out). Alongside Adil Rashid, he will be in charge of keeping the likes of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik in check.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore man might just be a key performer for England in the 2nd T20I, and his ability to up the ante against spin lends weight to the idea that he could be in for a huge points haul in the ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 contest.

#2 Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan adds value in all 3 departments | Dream11 Tips

Shadab Khan was temporarily taken to the cleaners by Tom Banton in the first T20I, but he made a superb comeback to dismiss the opener and then pick up the wicket of Moeen Ali as well. The all-rounder has shown that he adds immense value to any team he is part of in all three departments, and is always a good Dream11 pick.

With the pitch expected to assist spin, Shadab could have a field day once again. Although we didn't get to see Pakistan bat in the 1st T20I, he could be promoted up the order in an attacking role.

Shadab is definitely a good choice for captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is due a big score | Dream11 Tips

Jonny Bairstow missed out on the fun in the 1st T20I, and could manage only 2 runs before offering a return catch to bowler Imad Wasim. The Yorkshireman is simply too good in white-ball cricket to miss out on two games in a row, and is bound to register a massive score soon.

Today might just be Bairstow's night. With Banton showing how the new ball can be taken on in the powerplay, the 30-year-old will be keen on taking the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners right from the outset.

Bairstow's 82-run blitz against Ireland is still very fresh in memory, and he will be keen on getting back to his best ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia and the Indian Premier League. He is certainly a great choice for your Dream11 team.