ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - July 16th, 2021

The opening match of the T20I series between England and Pakistan is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 16.

Pakistan were completely outplayed in the ODI series despite the hosts not having their first-choice squad due to issues regarding COVID-19. However, the visitors will be looking to make a comeback since the T20 format is a different ballgame altogether.

The Three Lions, on the other hand, showed their depth in the 50-over format, whitewashing Pakistan 3-0. The hosts will be keen to carry on with their dominance in the upcoming T20 series as well.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between England and Pakistan.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 3

Mohammad Rizwan has shown his class in the T20 format over the last seven months. In his last 11 T20Is, the right-handed batter has notched 619 runs at a stupendous average of 103.16.

His top score of an unbeaten 104 came against South Africa in February at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 74-run knock in the third ODI in Birmingham should also keep him in good stead ahead of the T20Is.

#2 Jason Roy

England v Sri Lanka - 2nd ODI

Jason Roy didn’t play the ODI series as he was one of the members to be isolated due to the COVID-19 hassles. His inclusion is expected to strengthen the English batting as he’s been one of their key players over the last few years.

In 2021, Roy has taken England to flying starts on quite a few occasions with scores of 49, 46, 40 and 36. If he gets his eye on it, the Pakistan bowlers could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#1 Babar Azam

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Babar Azam has been a fulcrum of the Pakistan T20 setup over the last five years or so. Although his batting average has dipped a wee bit in 2021, he remains a daunting prospect for the opposition.

Earlier this year, the youngster showed his credentials when he scored a 59-ball 122 against the Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The 158-knock in the third ODI at Edgbaston should also keep his confidence high.

