ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 20th, 2021

England whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in an ODI assignment earlier this month, but the ongoing three-match T20I series has been hotly contested. With the teams having won one game apiece, the decider will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Old Trafford.

Pakistan coasted to a 31-run win in the series opener at Trent Bridge, but they were brought back to reality by a resolute England outfit in the previous game. While the Men in Green have played some good cricket this series, they enter the final T20I as underdogs.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan third T20I.

#3 Jason Roy (England)

England v Pakistan - Second Vitality International T20

England opener Jason Roy may have only 42 runs in this series so far, but his contribution to the team cannot be understated. By wasting no time in the powerplay, he has set the tone of the innings and put pressure on the Pakistan bowlers right from the outset.

Roy has scores of 36, 17, 60, 32 and 10 in his last five international innings, hinting that a big score is around the corner. With a settled opening partner in Jos Buttler, who returned to the side in the previous game, the 30-year-old could turn out to be unstoppable in the decider.

Roy is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan third T20I.

#2 Babar Azam (Pakistan)

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

Ranked second in the ICC's T20I batting rankings, Babar Azam has revolutionized Pakistan's approach to shortest-format cricket. The skipper has struck a brilliant partnership with Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order and has consistently come up with match-winning contributions in T20Is.

Azam, who recently smashed 158 against England in an ODI, has 107 runs in this T20I series so far. He has looked completely comfortable against an English bowling attack that is without its key new-ball specialists, and could turn it on at Old Trafford.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan third T20I, Azam could return a huge points haul.

#1 Liam Livingstone (England)

England v Pakistan - Second Vitality International T20

Liam Livingstone has been on the fringes of England's white-ball side for years now, and his time finally seems to have come. The exciting all-rounder has made a solid case to be selected for the T20 World Cup and is in the form of his life.

Livingstone is the leading run-scorer in this series with 141 runs, and there's no reason why he shouldn't build on this total in the decider. With England's spin trio of Matt Parkinson, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid striking gold in the previous game, he may even need to send down a few overs.

Livingstone is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan third T20I.

Edited by Sai Krishna