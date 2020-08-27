T20 internationals make an appearance for the first time during the COVID-19 era as England and Pakistan lock horns in the first of three T20s on 28th September at Old Trafford.

After a pulsating yet disappointing Test series for Pakistan, they will be hoping to get one over the English side, who are without the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan have named a near full-strength side with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz set to feature on Friday. However, they will be wary of Eoin Morgan's charges, who did come up trumps against Ireland in a three-match ODI series earlier in the month.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper although one would be forgiven to slightly favour a Pakistan victory.

With both sides looking for the all-important win in the series opener, a very competitive game of T20 cricket awaits on Friday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood and Chris Jordan

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, David Willey and Tom Curran

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali/Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20

Date: 28th August 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at Old Trafford with there being little help for the pacers. Although there should be some turn on offer for the spinners, the batsmen should feel at ease while batting in the middle.

The previous T20I played at this venue was in 2018 when India beat England quite comfortably, courtesy a Kuldeep Yadav fifer. With this being an evening fixture, both teams would love to chase with 165-170 being a competitive score.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 1st T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali