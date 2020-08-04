ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (1st Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - August 5th, 2020

As the England ODI team concludes its series against Ireland, the Test side is back in action as they take on Pakistan in the first Test, starting from Wednesday.

England come into this series on the back of a brilliant comeback series victory against West Indies. Riding on the exploits of Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad, England ran out 2-1 winners in the 3-Test series, and they look well-equipped in all departments.

However, they are in for a tough time against Pakistan, who have a decent record in English conditions. With the likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi raring to go up against Joe Root and co, cricket fans all around the world are in for a hell of a time.

All in all, a rollercoaster ride awaits us with both teams eyeing a crucial victory in Manchester.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (C), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and San Curran

Pakistan

Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson and Jofra Archer/Chris Woakes

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam/Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Date: 5th August 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch should have something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. Spin is also expected to play a part with Pakistan likely to field two spinners in Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Although rain did play spoilsport in both Tests in Manchester, it shouldn't be much of a problem for this game. Both sides will look to bat first on this surface, with batting in the fourth innings being slightly tricky.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Stuart Broad

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Shan Masood, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Bess, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Stuart Broad

Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam