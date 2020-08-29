ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - August 30th, 2020

After a rain-marred encounter on Friday, Pakistan and England are back in action again in the second T20 International at Old Trafford. In the 16.1 overs that were bowled, both England and Pakistan showed what they are capable of with the likes of Shadab Khan and Tom Banton standing out.
Barring the prospect of rain, Pakistan will be looking forward to this game as they eye a series-defining win on Sunday. With Babar Azam in their ranks, one might even fancy Pakistan's chances although Eoin Morgan and Co. aren't ones to be taken lightly. Boasting of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran on their roster, the English bowling attack should be a handful for captain Babar Azam.
All in all, a very competitive game beckons with either side looking for the all-important win in this fixture.
Squads to choose from
England
Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood and Chris Jordan
Pakistan
Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz
Predicted Playing XIs
England
Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood and Tom Curran
Pakistan
Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz/Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain
Match Details
Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20
Date: 30th August 2020, at 6:45 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
In the 16.1 overs bowled in the previous game, there was enough on offer for the bowlers to keep the batsmen in check. While the likes of Amir and Shaheen made good use of the new ball, the pitch did slow down as the match progressed with Shadab picking up a few wickets as well.
The pitch shouldn't change much, with no rain expected during the course of the game. Both teams will look to bat first with 160 looking a decent total at this venue.
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid and Mohammad Amir
Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Mohd Rizwan, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid and Mohammad Amir
Captain: Adil Rashid, Vice-Captain: Babar AzamPublished 29 Aug 2020, 22:23 IST