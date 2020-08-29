ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - August 30th, 2020

After a rain-marred encounter on Friday, Pakistan and England are back in action again in the second T20 International at Old Trafford. In the 16.1 overs that were bowled, both England and Pakistan showed what they are capable of with the likes of Shadab Khan and Tom Banton standing out.

Barring the prospect of rain, Pakistan will be looking forward to this game as they eye a series-defining win on Sunday. With Babar Azam in their ranks, one might even fancy Pakistan's chances although Eoin Morgan and Co. aren't ones to be taken lightly. Boasting of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran on their roster, the English bowling attack should be a handful for captain Babar Azam.

All in all, a very competitive game beckons with either side looking for the all-important win in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood and Chris Jordan

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood and Tom Curran

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz/Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20

Date: 30th August 2020, at 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

In the 16.1 overs bowled in the previous game, there was enough on offer for the bowlers to keep the batsmen in check. While the likes of Amir and Shaheen made good use of the new ball, the pitch did slow down as the match progressed with Shadab picking up a few wickets as well.

The pitch shouldn't change much, with no rain expected during the course of the game. Both teams will look to bat first with 160 looking a decent total at this venue.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Mohd Rizwan, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid and Mohammad Amir

Captain: Adil Rashid, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam