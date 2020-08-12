ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - August 13th, 2020

After three riveting Test matches at Old Trafford, the action shifts back to the Ageas Bowl as England and Pakistan lock horns in the second Test match, starting 13th August.

Despite sitting pretty in the driver's seat for the majority of the Test match, Pakistan succumbed to a superb rearguard partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, meaning that the English side ran away with a memorable victory.

However, Pakistan would fancy their chances at the Ageas Bowl in the absence of Ben Stokes, who isn't available for the remainder of the series.

Generally a happy hunting ground for the hosts, England didn't have the best of times last month against West Indies.

With Joe Root and Stuart Broad looking in good form, England will look to seal another series win, provided that the weather gods show some mercy over the next few days.

All in all, another thrill-a-minute contest awaits us with both sides itching to get the better of the other in Southampton.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (C), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ollie Robinson, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and San Curran

Pakistan

Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah/Sohail Khan

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date: 13th August 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The previous Test at the Ageas Bowl saw the pacers dominate proceedings with them accounting for 32 of the 36 wickets that fell.

However, the spinners should get some spin off the surface this time around which should keep the likes of Dom Bess and Yasir Shah interested.

The batsmen are in for a tough test in Southampton, although the weather forecast for this Test match isn't promising at all. Nevertheless, both teams will ideally look to bat first on winning the toss, despite overcast conditions suggesting otherwise.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Abid Ali, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Azhar Ali, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Captain: Jofra Archer, Vice-Captain: Joe Root