ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Sept 1st, 2020

After a thrilling encounter during the weekend, England and Pakistan face off for one last time in the third T20 International at Old Trafford.

Riding on Eoin Morgan's pyrotechnics, England chased down 195 without breaking a sweat against a hapless Pakistan bowling attack. However, Pakistan's batting performance in the 2nd T20 should give them much-needed confidence as they look to register their first win of the tour.

They will have to make do without Mohammad Amir, who bowled only two overs in the previous game. With the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz waiting in the wings, Pakistan look well-equipped to take on the English, who will be eyeing another series win in the limited-overs format.

Both teams will go all out for a win and will look to end the series on the right note on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood and Chris Jordan

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Predicted Playing XI

England

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, David Willey and Adil Rashid

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain/Naseem Shah.

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20

Date: 1st September 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

If the previous game is any indication, another high-scoring pitch awaits the two sides on Tuesday. Although there is some movement off the surface for both the spinners and pacers, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle.

There isn't any variable bounce, and the batsmen should be able to go on the attack from the start. The weather should be a worry in this game with both sides looking to chase upon winning the toss.

