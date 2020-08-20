ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - August 21st, 2020

The third and final Test between England and Pakistan starts this Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The previous Test saw only 134.3 overs being bowled with inclement weather playing spoilsport, meaning that the series still hangs in the balance.

Although England hold a slender lead walking into this fixture, they will be wary of Pakistan, who boast a dependable bowling unit and one of the best batsmen in Babar Azam.

Despite the absence of Ben Stokes, England will fancy their chances of yet another series win while Pakistan look to hit back with a sucker punch come Friday.

With all to play for in this match, another entertaining game of Test cricket beckons at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (C), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ollie Robinson, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and San Curran

Pakistan

Advertisement

Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date: 21st August 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The weather forecast for this game is slightly better, although the revision of start times should account for possible rainfall.

As seen in the previous Test, there is a lot of swing on offer for the pacers with the overcast conditions also playing into their hands.

The spinners should also come into play as the game progresses with batsmen having to grind it out in the middle.

Both sides will look to bat first on winning the toss with the bowlers expected to rule the roost in the second half of the Test.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: James Anderson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: James Anderson