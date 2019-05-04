ENG vs PAK, Only T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 5th, 2019

With the World Cup 2019 less than a month away, England and Pakistan lock horns on Sunday in a one-off T20 game at Cardiff. Two teams, who head into the World Cup with high expectations, will look to start their series on the right note as they seek the much-needed momentum.

While England will revert back to their strongest XI after a one-off match against Ireland, they will be wary of Pakistan and especially their famed bowling strength, consisting of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to name a few. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this mouth-watering clash.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Ben Foakes, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett and Tom Curran

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed(C), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir ShahHasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

Playing XI Updates

England

After a good outing in Ireland, England will be fairly confident of their chances against Pakistan with James Vince and Ben Foakes looking to seal their place in the World Cup squad.

Jofra Archer did pick a wicket in his much-awaited debut but is capable of much better performances and would love a return to the format that has given him a new lease in life.

The rest of the side should remain the same although Chris Jordan's superlative performances in West Indies could force him into the playing XI.

Possible XI: Vince, Malan, Root, Morgan(C), Foakes(WK), Denly, Curran, Rashid, Archer, Jordan/Plunkett and Willey

Pakistan

Pakistan head into the England series on the back of three fruitful practice matches that saw Babar Azam notch his first T20 career hundred.

He should once again open the batting alongside south-paw Fakhar Zaman while the likes of Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali and Haris Sohail constitute the middle order.

Hasan Ali will be their go-to bowler with Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks. Hasnain should get the nod over Mohammad Amir while Faheem Ashraf's three-dimensional skill-set adds more balance to a formidable Pakistan side.

Possible XI: Zaman, Azam, Imam, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Sohail, Asif Ali, Wasim, Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen and Hasnain

Match Details

England vs Pakistan, Only T20

5th May 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

Cardiff has generally been batting friendly over the years and will continue to be so on Sunday as well. Pacers will get help up front as well although it isn't expected to do much for the spinners. At least, 160-170 should be targeted by either side batting first in this match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper

Both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ben Foakes are great options with their ability to strike the big blows towards the end of the innings. After a brilliant knock under pressure, Foakes might just get the nod with his current form strengthening his case.

Batsmen

James Vince has done well over the past year in the shortest format and is one for the taking alongside Babar Azam and Joe Root.

One of Imam ul Haq or Fakhar Zaman should suffice with both of them capable of playing aggressive knocks at the top of the order.

Allrounders

Imad Wasim is one of the premier allrounders in this format and is a must-have in the fantasy team alongside the likes of Joe Denly and David Willey. With his swing upfront, Willey could be the ideal option ahead of Joe Denly.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer are England's best bets with the ball although Tom Curran has also excelled in 2019 with his yorkers and slower balls. From the Pakistani contingent, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi should complete the bowling department.

Captain

Babar Azam and Joe Root are considered to be amongst the world elite in term of batting potential and are the front-runners for captaincy as well. Along with them, James Vince could also have a say with his attacking approach at the top of the order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes(WK), Joe Root, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, James Vince, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali. Captain: Joe Root

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed(WK), Joe Root, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Imad Wasim, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Babar Azam