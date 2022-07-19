ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, July 19.

After a disappointing series loss to the Indians, England have a short turnaround period ahead of their next ODI series assignment against the South Africans. England have a strong roster in place with the likes of Jos Buttler and Reece Topley in decent form. The Proteas, meanwhile, will be without their regular captain Temba Bavuma for the series. But they still have a strong squad to fall back on. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, England will start as favorites, owing to home conditions. With both teams looking to land the first blow in the series, a cracking game beckons at the Riverside Ground.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj (c), Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 19th July 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the pacers as well. While there should be enough movement for the fast bowlers early on, the batters will enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. The pitch is not expected to change much during the course of the game, with the spinners having to vary their pace accordingly to make the most of the conditions. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being par at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow didn't have the best of outings against India, unable to get a big one at the top of the order. However, he is a skilled batter who has consistently got England off to blistering starts in the ODI format. With the English opener due a big score, he is one to watch out for in the first ENG vs SA ODI.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been a good performer in ODIs with a career average of 71.84. He is a good player of both pace and spin and is capable of anchoring an innings to perfection. Given his experience and expertise, he is a good addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is set to play his final ODI for England, calling it curtains to a highly-successful 50-over career. Although he hasn't been in the best of forms of late, Stokes is an aggressive batter who is capable of scoring big runs in the middle over. Despite Stokes not likely to bowl much, his batting prowess alone should hold him in good stead and make him a must-have in his final ODI appearance for England.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has not been in the best of form in recent months, blowing hot and cold against India and in the IPL as well. The express pacer, however, has been one of South Africa's go-to bowlers in the shorter formats. His hit-the-deck-hard style of bowling has complemented the rest of the Proteas bowlers perfectly. With conditions also favoring Nortje and his style of bowling, he is a good addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 3543 runs in 92 ODI matches, SR: 104.45

Reece Topley - 31 wickets in 18 ODI matches, Average: 23.19

Anrich Nortje - 22 wickets in 12 ODI matches, Average: 25.77

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Lungi Ngidi, Reece Topley and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far