ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday, July 27.

After a pulsating ODI series, England and South Africa will now turn their focus to the T20 format with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. England come into the series on the back of a series loss to India and will be keen to gain some momentum in the series. However, they come across an equally strong South African side that boast elite players such as Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, England will hold the advantage owing to home conditions. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Bristol.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the County Ground in Bristol, with the par score being 165-170. Although the pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, the batters will look to attack the bowling right from the word go. As the match progresses, the ball could hold up a bit, allowing bowlers to vary their pace and get something extra from the surface. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change drastically during the course of the game.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock struck some form towards the end of the ODI series with a blistering fifty in the third ODI. He is an elite white-ball batter, capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Given his experience and recent form in the format, he is a good addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has had a lukewarm English summer, unable to strike a chord with consistency with the bat. However, he remains one of England's better batters given his record in the T20I format. His ability to tee off from ball one holds him in good stead, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the world, capable of batting anywhere in the line-up. He has been in decent form in the last few weeks, coming up with handy knocks and picking up key wickets as well. With the conditions also playing into his hands, he could be a handy addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje was South Africa's best bowler in the ODI series, picking up six wickets in just two matches. He has all the tools to succeed in English conditions, right from raw pace to subtle variations. Given his ability and form, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 1190 runs in 63 T20I matches, SR: 135.84

Chris Jordan - 88 wickets in 78 T20I matches, Average: 26.55

Kagiso Rabada - 51 wickets in 44 T20I matches, Average: 26.10

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20i.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretroius, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far