ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 28.

England put on a masterclass in the previous game, with the duo of Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow coming up with match-winning knocks. The Englishmen will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum and seal their first white-ball home series win of the summer. However, they will come across a resourceful South African side that showed glimpses of their ability in the previous game. The onus will be on Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada to lead the way as South Africa look to level the series with an improved performance. All in all, a cracking game is on the cards at the Sophia Gardens.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen/Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo/Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 28th July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is likely to be a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the pacers early on. The batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface, allowing them to tee off from ball one. There could be some turn available for the spinners, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has looked in good form over the last week or so, taking on the pacers with aplomb in the powerplay phase. He is known for his remarkable consistency in the shorter formats, with his average reading in excess of 30 in T20Is. Given his form and batting prowess, he should be a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy didn't look in great touch in the previous game, getting out for a 15-ball eight. The English opener has not been in the best of form this English summer, despite having his moments. Capable of coming up with big knocks, Roy is due for one and given the conditions on offer, he could be a good addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is a handy player to have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team and for good reason. Moeen is a good player of spin, something that will come into play in the middle overs. With his recent form also being decent, Moeen could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada looked good in his first match of the tour, using his raw pace and ability to swing the new ball well. The South African pacer is an elite bowler who is effective across all phases of an innings. With his experience of the English conditions bound to come in handy, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 1190 runs in 63 T20I matches, SR: 135.84

Chris Jordan - 88 wickets in 78 T20I matches, Average: 26.55

Kagiso Rabada - 51 wickets in 44 T20I matches, Average: 26.10

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Jonny Bairstow, David Miller, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

