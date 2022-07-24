ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, July 24.

After a tough start to the ODI series, England hit back with an imperative bowling performance to level the rubber at 1-1. Although their batters have blown hot and cold, England have a brilliant batting unit to fall back on. South Africa, on the other hand, have shown their ability in the 50-over format and will fancy their chances of a win. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, home conditions should play into England's hands. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons in Leeds.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Headingley with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing early on, the batters will go on the attack, with the ball skidding nicely onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with variations in pace being key. Both teams will look to bat first, with the pitch not likely to change much. 270-280 should be a good total, but both teams are capable of going beyond the 300-run mark.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has blown hot and cold in the series, but remains a wonderful asset for the hosts in white-ball formats. His ability to tee off from ball one in the powerplay phase holds him in good stead. Given his record at his home ground in Leeds, Bairstow is a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen was the star of the show in South Africa's win in the first ODI. However, the experienced batter couldn't replicate the same form in the previous game. He is a good player of both pace and spin and given his record in English conditions, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has seemingly got the nod for a middle-order spot after Morgan and Stokes' retirement in the ODI format. He is a clean striker of the ball, with his ability against spin being noteworthy. With Moeen adding value with his off-spin too, he should have a good outing today.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been South Africa's best bowler in the series, picking up six wickets in two matches. He has been effective in both the powerplay and death overs, using his pace to good effect. With the conditions bound to serve him well, Nortje should be a fine addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 3634 runs in 94 ODI matches, SR: 104.13

Reece Topley - 33 wickets in 19 ODI matches, Average: 22.30

Anrich Nortje - 28 wickets in 14 ODI matches, Average: 24.04

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far