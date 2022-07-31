ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, July 31.

After a tough start to the T20Is, South Africa hit back with a fine bowling performance to level the series. Although they have rested the likes of Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, the Proteas have been the better team in the series. England, meanwhile, will be itching to win their first white-ball home series in this English summer. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Jos Buttler and Co. might just hold the edge going into the game. All in all, a cracker of a match beckons at the Rose Bowl today.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran/David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen/Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo/Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is expected to be a decent one to bat on. There should be enough movement and extra bounce to keep the pacers interested early on. However, the pitch could slow down as the match progresses, allowing the spinners to have a say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has not been in the best of form in the T20I series, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, he is an elite batter capable of scoring big runs in this format. He has the experience and skill-set to excel in these conditions, making him a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has underwhelmed at the top of the order for England this summer. While he has had his moments, Roy has struggled to strike a chord with consistency. The English opener is a good player of pace, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has had a good series with the bat so far, coming up with two impactful knocks in the middle order. The southpaw is a brilliant player of spin and can also chip in with his handy off-spin. Given the conditions on offer at the Rose Bowl, Moeen should be a fine addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is one of the best bowlers in the world in T20 cricket, given his knack for picking up key wickets. While he is a force to be reckoned with the new ball, Rabada's ability to take wickets in death overs is what stands out. With the South African pacer in decent form, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 1310 runs in 65 T20I matches, SR: 137.89

Chris Jordan - 89 wickets in 80 T20I matches, Average: 27.07

Lungi Ngidi - 47 wickets in 27 T20I matches, Average: 16.66

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

