ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction.

England were blown away in the previous Test by South Africa, who looked far superior with the ball. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in exceptional form, South Africa will fancy a win in this fixture as well. However, 'Bazball' cannot be taken lightly, with England winning four out of their five Test matches this summer. Although they come into the game on the back of a thumping loss, England will start as slight favorites in what promises to be an entertaining game at Old Trafford.

ENG vs SA Match Details, 2nd Test

The second game of the three-match Test series between England and South Africa will be played on August 25 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

ENG vs SA pitch report for 2nd Test

The average first-innings scores in the last three Tests at the venue suggest a good batting track. As seen in the last County Championship game at Old Trafford, 36 out of 40 wickets were accounted for by pacers. However, the spinners should have a say in the backend of the Test.

Last 3 Matches at the Venue

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 388

Average 2nd-innings score: 234

Average 3rd-innings score: 175

Average 4th-innings score: 201

ENG vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWWWL

South Africa: LWWWW

ENG vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Injury/Team News

- Matty Potts has been replaced by Ollie Robinson, while Zak Crawley keeps his spot at the top of the order.

England probable playing 11

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

South Africa Injury/Team News

- Given the spin-friendly nature of the track, South Africa could swap Lungi Ngidi for Simon Harmer.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi/Simon Harmer.

ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (9 matches, 354 runs)

Kyle Verreynne has had a decent start to his Test career with 354 runs, including a hundred, in nine games. The South African keeper did not score many runs in the previous game. But with Verreynne adding value with the gloves as well, he should be a good wicketkeeper pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Joe Root (10 innings vs SA in ENG, 475 runs, Average: 47.5)

Joe Root is one of the best batters in the world with a Test average of 50.35 and over 10,000 runs to his name. He averages 47.5 against South Africa in England as well. With Root keen to make up for his failure in the previous Test, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (40 runs and 3 wickets in the previous match)

Ben Stokes has a brilliant record at Old Trafford, averaging 47.2 with the bat at Old Trafford. Stokes has also picked up seven wickets at an average of 36.6. With Stokes showing signs of form in the previous game as well, he is a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (3/63 and 3/47 in the previous match)

Anrich Nortje's pace was too hot to handle for England, picking up six wickets at Lord's. He has been brilliant in the Test format, averaging 27.0 with the ball in 13 Tests. With his raw pace bound to come in handy at Old Trafford, Nortje is bound to be a popular pick ahead of this game.

ENG vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root has been in brilliant form in this format for the last year or so. The former England captain has already scored multiple hundreds this summer. With Root keen to make for his no-show in the previous game, he is a good option for the captaincy in this game.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has had a slow start to his Test career, scoring 843 runs in 16 Tests. Rassie is an experienced campaigner who has a decent record in England across white-ball formats. Given his ability against pace and spin, Dussen could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs SA, 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kagiso Rabada 7 wickets in previous match Anrich Nortje 6 wickets in previous match Jonny Bairstow 394 runs in 3 matches vs NZ Stuart Broad 3 wickets in the last match Rassie van der Dussen 843 runs in 16 Tests

ENG vs SA match expert tips 2nd Test

James Anderson has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 23.9 at Old Trafford, which happens to be his home ground. With the veteran pacer still going strong and likely to enjoy the conditions early on, he could be a brilliant pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Kyle Verrynne

Batter: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Alex Lees

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c)

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batter: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Alex Lees, Keegan Petersen

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root

Bowlers: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Anrich Nortje

