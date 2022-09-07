ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Test

England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third Test at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction.

Both England and South Africa have won a game each, with the three-match series currently leveled at 1-1. While England have looked to be ultra-aggressive in their approach, South Africa have coped well, with their pace trio of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi starring in the series.

Both teams are without key personnel with Jonny Bairstow and Rassie van der Dussen being ruled out for England and South Africa, respectively. England will head into the game as the favorites, but the Proteas are more than capable of flipping the script. With the series on the line, an entertaining game of Test cricket beckons at the Kia Oval.

ENG vs SA Match Details, 3rd Test

The third Test of the three-match series between England and South Africa will start on September 8 at the Kia Oval in London. The game is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 8th September 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

ENG vs SA pitch report for 3rd Test

The Kia Oval offers a good batting track, with the average score across all innings in the last three matches at the venue being 328 runs. The pacers will be key, with the previous County Championship match on this ground seeing pace account for 85 percent of the total wickets to fall. Both teams will look to bat first and post a big first-innings total.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 272

Average 2nd-innings score: 269

Average 3rd-innings score: 406

Average 4th-innings score: 273

ENG vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWWLW

South Africa: WWWWL

ENG vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out, with Harry Brook expected to make his England Test debut.

England probable playing 11

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

South Africa injury/team news

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out, with Khaya Zondo likely to replace him.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen/Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (10 matches, 392 runs, Average: 30.15)

Kyle Verreynne is yet to hit his strides in the series, scoring 49 runs in three innings. However, he has a decent record in Tests, averaging 30.15 with the bat. With Verryenne likely to bat higher up the order in the absence of Rassie van der Dussen, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Joe Root (11 innings vs SA in ENG, 484 runs, Average: 44.00)

Like Kyle Verreynne, Joe Root has not been in the best of form in the series, managing just 23 runs in three innings. However, Root is one of the best batters in the format with a Test average of 50.15. Taking into account his record against South Africa in England, he is a top pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (2 matches, 143 runs, 7 wickets)

Ben Stokes put in a brilliant performance in the previous game, scoring a hundred and picking up four wickets. Stokes also boasts a good record against South Africa, averaging 46.84 and scoring four hundreds, his highest against any opponent. Given the conditions on offer as well, Stokes is a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (2 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker in the series with nine wickets at an average of 21.00. He picks up a fifer in almost every three innings against England. With conditions suiting pace bowling, Rabada is a top pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

ENG vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root has been one of the top performers in the Test arena over the last year or so. While he has underwhelmed in the series, Root is still capable of scoring big runs. He averages 46.4 in 15 innings at the Oval, making him a good captaincy pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been the pick of the South African bowlers in the series. He has picked up at least two wickets in all three innings and has some experience of playing in English conditions as well. Given his overall record in Tests, he is bound to be a popular captaincy choice.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs SA, 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kagiso Rabada 9 wickets in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 9 wickets in 2 matches Ben Stokes 143 runs, 7 wickets in 3 innings Stuart Broad 7 wickets in 2 matches Keegan Petersen 87 runs in 3 innings

ENG vs SA match expert tips 3rd Test

Pace is expected to play a major part in the Test. The previous Test at the venue saw the pacers account for 82.5 percent of the wickets. Along the same lines, pacers from both sides should be viable options and are likely to have a bigger impact than the spinners in the third ENG vs SA Test.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ENG vs SA match, click here!

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Zak Crawley, Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (vc), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Kagiso Rabada (c), Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Alex Lees, Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar (vc)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar