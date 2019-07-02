ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 2nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the World Cup continues to enthral the cricketing fraternity, the women's version of the Ashes commences this Tuesday as the English Women face the mighty Australians in the first of three ODIs set to take place at Grace Road in Leicester. England come into this series on the back of a rampant series win over West Indies and would look to bank on the momentum against the Aussie, who possess the likes of Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning in their ranks as they look to start their month-long tour on a high.

With a nice sunny day on the cards, both teams would love to strike first in what is a crucial game in the context of how the rest of the month could pan out. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

Heather Knight has overcome a niggle she endured in the recently concluded West Indies series to lead what is a very well balanced England side with Amy Ellen Jones and Tammy Beaumont set to open the batting for them.

Sarah Taylor hasn't been in the best of form but her experience should come in handy while the likes of Natalie Sciver and Danielle Wyatt add batting depth to the side. Katherine Brunt will be their go-to bowler with her record against the Aussies being note-worthy while the spin of Sophie Ecclestone is also one to watch out for on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones, Taylor(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Wyatt, Brunt, Cross, Ecclestone, Shrubsole and Laura Marsh.

Australia Women:

After two wins out of two in the warm-up games, Australia also come into this game with a lot of confidence with Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardener scoring fifties against the English Academy. Alyssa Healy and Bolton should open the batting for them with the likes of Lanning, Perry and Mooney holding fort in the middle order.

In Ashleigh Gardener, they have one of the cleanest hitters in their ranks to provide the impetus in the latter half of the innings while Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt hold key in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: Haynes, Healy(WK), Lanning(C), Perry, Bolton, Mooney, Gardner, Schutt, Wareham, Jonassen and Carey.

Match Details:

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 1st ODI

2nd July 2019, 6:30 PM IST

Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report:

Swing and seam will be on offer for the pacers upfront although it should be a good pitch to bat on. The previous game played here saw the English Women rack up a total of 318 and then cleaning up the Windies for a mere 110 owing to test match lengths and quality spin bowling. It should be no different on Tuesday with a relatively high-scoring game expected between these two sides.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Alyssa Healy and Amy Ellen Jones are picked for this match considering their ability at the top of the order. Jones was the star of the recently concluded ODI series against the Windies with her consistency standing out. She should be able to score some runs on Tuesday along with her counterpart Healy, who is one of the best in the business.

Batsmen: Meg Lanning is in very good form as seen in the warm-up games which should see her occupy a spot in the batting department alongside Tammy Beaumont and Nicole Bolton. Dani Wyatt is also a very talented batter who could be picked in this game but her batting position is a let off.

Allrounders: Amongst a number of quality allround options, Natalie Sciver and Ellyse Perry stand-out with their reputation of being the best allrounders in the business. They are must have selections alongside one of Jess Jonassen or Katherine Brunt given their wicket-taking ability to bring in crucial points.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone's spin should prove to be a handful as she is picked alongside Aussie spearhead Megan Schutt. Kate Cross also enjoyed a fruitful series against West Indies making her a viable candidate while the likes of Anya Shrubsole and Wareham are also in the running for a place in the fantasy team.

Captain: Meg Lanning and Tammy Beaumont are the front-runners for captaincy given their batting ability and the nature of the pitch. Along with the duo, the all-round abilities of Perry cannot be ignored with the Aussie even sharing the new ball with Schutt.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kate Cross, Megan Schutt and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont, Meg Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Kat Brunt, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Ellyse Perry, Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont