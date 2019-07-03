ENG-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 4th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 63 // 03 Jul 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a thrilling start to the Women's Ashes 2019, which saw the Aussies beat England by just two wickets to gain the lead, they now face each other in the second ODI in Leeds. Both teams would be wary of the conditions and the pitch as the Aussies look to sustain their momentum with Alyssa Healy putting in a stunning performance at the top of the order.

Although England did stumble early on, the likes of Natalie Sciver and Sarah Taylor should make it hard for Meg Lanning and her team to get past them on Thursday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

Advertisement

No changes are expected from Heather Knight and the team management with the English Women running their counterparts close. Better performances are in order from Sarah Taylor and Tammy Beaumont, who haven't justified their talents over the past month while the onus will be on Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt as they provide the balance in the side with their all-round abilities. Fran Wilson was preferred over Danielle Wyatt in the first game and could be the case on Thursday with Wilson getting off to a start in first ODI.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones, Taylor(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Wilson, Brunt, Ecclestone, Cross, Marsh and Shrubsole.

Australia Women:

After a thrilling win, the Aussies should also remain unchanged with Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry revelling with bat and ball respectively. The middle order looked out of sorts against the threat of Sophie Ecclestone and will be expected to put in a better shift on Thursday as they seek a series defining win. While Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardener were on the mark with their bowling, doubts linger over Delissa Kimmince, although the all-rounder did put in an admirable shift with both bat and ball on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Healy(WK), Bolton, Lanning(C), Perry, Haynes, Mooney, Gardner, Kimmince, Schutt, Tayla and Wareham

Match Details:

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 2nd ODI

4th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report:

With this being a used pitch, spinners might have a bigger say on Thursday with the pacers ideally getting some swing upfront. Batters should bide their time in the middle before aiming for a par score of over 200.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy scored a quick fifty in the first game and should continue her good form at the top of the order while one of Sarah Taylor or Amy Ellen Jones should be picked as the second option. In spite of her rare failure, Jones should be able to bounce back with a good outing against the likes of Perry and Schutt.

Batters: Meg Lanning and Heather Knight are preferred for this game given the nature of the pitch and the importance of the new ball spell. Along with them, Fran Wilson is also picked so as to facilitate the selection of other players in the team as well.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked in the side with Natalie Sciver and Ellyse Perry being must have selections, regardless of the format. Both of them were brilliant in the first game and will be crucial come Thursday while one of Katherine Brunt or Ashleigh Gardener should suffice as the third allrounder.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt and Anya Shrubsole are great options for this game with their ability to pick wickets being well documented. While Laura Marsh is also a viable candidate, Sophie Ecclestone and Georgia Wareham are also ones to watch out for with the pitch offering some turn as the match progresses

Captain: Meg Lanning is one of the best players in the world and rarely fails with the bat. She should be backed to come up with a sizeable contribution while the likes of Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry are also decent options to have as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardener, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone and Megan Schutt. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Heather Knight

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry