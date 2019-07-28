ENG-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 28th, 2019

With the fate of the Women's Ashes sealed in the first T20I courtesy of Meg Lanning's record hundred, England Women look to salvage some pride and add respectability to the scoreline as they face Australia at the County Ground in Hove. England were jolted even before the start of the series with Sarah Taylor pulling out due to personal reasons and looked down on morale.

Much is expected from Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver if they are even to compete against the mighty Australians. The Aussies could mix things up and give a chance to fringe players which could heat things up for the English on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt

Australia Women:

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux.

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

An extra batter could be drafted in for Laura Marsh with Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight being more than capable of filling in as the fifth bowler. Fran Wilson is a decent option for the aforementioned as she is capable of clearing the boundaries at ease. The trio of Wyatt, Beaumont and Jones is crucial to England's fortunes on a good batting track while their depth in batting could come in handy. Much is expected from Katherine Brunt, who has been sub-par, along with Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole on Sunday

Possible playing XI: Beaumont, Jones, Wyatt (WK), Sciver, Knight (C), Winfield, Brunt, Marsh/Wilson, Shrubsole, Ecclestone and Cross

Australia Women:

No changes are expected from the Australians after a near perfect performance in the first T20I. Meg Lanning's form makes her one to watch out for while Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney form a fearsome opening duo for the Aussies. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner provide the balance in the side. Perhaps the best bowler in the women's circuit, Megan Schutt is also one to watch out for while Sophie Molinuex and Jess Jonassen look after the spin department

Possible XI: Mooney, Healy (WK), Lanning (C), Perry, Haynes, Gardner, Kimmince, Wareham, Schutt, Jonassen and Molineux

Match Details:

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 2nd T20I

28th July 2019, 6:30 PM IST

County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits both sides with some swing on offer for the new ball bowlers as well. 170-180 could be par on this surface with the spinners playing a major part in the middle overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keepers: Both Alyssa Healy and Amy Ellen Jones are picked in the side with both keepers failing to make an impact in the first game. Healy has been in good form throughout the Women's Ashes and looks the deal for this game.

Batters: Meg Lanning is a must have in the side after her whirlwind knock in the first T20I. Along with her, one of Danielle Wyatt or Tammy Beaumont is preferred in the side while Beth Mooney's explosiveness at the top of the order makes her a good option.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry has been the star of the series and should put in a good performance with both bat and ball this Sunday. While Natalie Sciver ranks amongst the best all-rounders in the world, Ashleigh Gardner's ability to clear the boundaries at will makes her a worthwhile inclusion for this game.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt is one of the best in the business as she is ranked number one in both the ODI and T20 formats. Along with her, Kate Cross' ability to swing the ball makes her a decent option. Sophie Ecclestone's left arm spin has had an impact this series and is another must-have player in the side while Sophie Molinuex or Delissa Kimmince should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team

Captain: Alyssa Healy is the preferred candidate with her ability at the top of the order being well-documented in the recent past. Along with her, Ellyse Perry and Natalie Sciver are decent options for captaincy in this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Sophie Molinuex. Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Danielle Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Delissa Kimmince and Megan Schutt. Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver