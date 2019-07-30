ENG-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 31st, 2019

In what is a mere formality in the Women's Ashes, Australia and England square off for the last and final time this summer in the third and final T20 in Bristol. Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning were professional in their approach of chasing down what was a tricky target in the second game as they steered Australia to yet another win in the series. They now look to inflict another clean-sweep upon the English, who have resembled their male compatriots' efforts in the 2014-15 Ashes with the likes of Amy Ellen Jones and Heather Knight unable to make any sort of impact.

With the scoreline reading 12-2, England can only look towards adding respectability to the already shambolic scoreline although Australia aren't ones to take any game lightly.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the final Women's Ashes game of 2019.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt

Australia Women

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux.

Playing XI Updates

England Women

With only pride to play for in the final T20, a couple of changes could be made with Amy Ellen Jones making way for Fran Wilson in the batting unit. This pushes Tammy Beaumont to the top of the order along with Danielle Wyatt, who is due for a good performance against the Aussies. The onus will be on Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver with their experience bound to come in handy. Their bowling unit looks more or less settled with Brunt and Ecclestone doing well with the ball inspite of their being support from their fellow batters.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Wyatt(WK), Jones/Wilson, Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Brunt, Elwiss/Villiers, Ecclestone, Marsh and Cross.

Australia Women

With the series firmly in their bag, fringe players such as Nicola Carey and Tayla Vlaeminck could have a go at the English on Wednesday. The batting unit could remain more or less the same although Ellyse Villani could be pushing for a starting berth. Their spinners were on the money in the second game and will be expected to continue in the same manner with Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry consistently picking wickets with the new ball.

Possible XI: Mooney/Villani, Healy(WK), Lanning (C), Perry, Gardener, Haynes, Jonassen, Wareham, Vlaeminck/Kimmince, Schutt and Molineux.

Match Details

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 3rd T20

31st July 2019, 11:30 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A good pitch with help for both seamers and spinners awaits the two sides on Wednesday. The batters should be able to play their strokes freely once they get to terms with the nature of the pitch with scores of 160 being par on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy, who was the star of the show in the ODI format, hasn't come off in the two T20s so far. Although she did get off to a good start in the second game, he wasn't able to capitalize. However, she should come good on what is a decent wicket to bat on as she is picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the side.

Batters: Meg Lanning is a must-have in the side given her form in the ongoing series. Along with her, Tammy Beaumont is a wonderful player to have on the side. She has looked at ease against the likes of Perry and Schutt and will look to lead England to a win. One of Heather Knight of Danielle Wyatt should suffice as the final option for the game.

All-rounders: Four allrounders are picked in the side for this game with Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardener featuring in the fantasy team. While Katherine Brunt has contributed with both bat and ball in the series, all eyes will be on Natalie Sciver to deliver the goods as England look to salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing Ashes for them.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone has regularly picked wickets against the Australians in the series which makes her a must-have in the side for this game. The likes of Tayla Vlaeminck and Kate Cross are also decent picks although Megan Schutt's reputation as one of the best in the business makes her a worthwhile option as well.

Captain: Alyssa Healy is the preferred candidate with her ability at the top of the order being well-documented in the recent past. Along with her, Ellyse Perry and Natalie Sciver are decent options for captaincy in this match

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardener, Katherine Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tayla Vlaeminck. Captain: Allysa Healy, Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Allysa Healy, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardener, Jess Jonassen, Natalie Sciver, Tayla Vlaeminck, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone. Captain: Allysa Healy, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry