ENG-W vs AUS-W, Only Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 18th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 130 // 17 Jul 2019, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Already trailing 0-6 in the ongoing Women's Ashes, the English Women are in desperate need of a change in fortunes as the action moves to the longest format. They face the in-form Australian Women's team in the only Test, starting Thursday at Taunton. The last time these two teams faced each other in the format, England were able to draw, courtesy of a defiant Heather Knight knock. More of the same is expected this week as they look to wrestle back control in the all-important Ashes.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Nat Sciver, Sophia Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Kristie Gordon, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh and Lauren Winfield.

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Playing XI Updates

England Women

Kate Cross and Katie Gordon might be the unlucky ones to miss out with Katherine Brunt and Amy Ellen Jones expected to feature in the only test. Georgia Elwiss will play in the middle order along with Knight and Sciver while Sarah Taylor and Lauren Winfield are expected to put in good performances. Their bowling revolves around their two spinners, Ecclestone and Marsh while Shrubsole's form makes her one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Winfield, Jones, Knight(C), Sciver, Elwiss, Taylor(WK), Brunt, Marsh, Shrubsole and Ecclestone.

Advertisement

Australia Women

The core of the team including the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt are irreplaceable in the line-up. Tayla Vlaeminck, who is Australia's fastest bowler could be picked to add variety while Jess Jonassen should spearhead the spin department. One of Sophie Molineux or Ash Gardner should feature while out-of-form opener, Nicole Bolton is due for a big one.

Possible XI: Bolton, Mooney, Lanning(C), Perry, Haynes, Healy(WK), Villani, Schutt, Jonassen, Vlaeminck and Gardner.

Match Details

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, Only Test

18-21 July 2019, 3:30 PM IST

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

Spin will play a major role with the likes of Dominic Bess and Jack Leach making merry in County Cricket for Somerset. The pitch will benefit strokeplay although the weather isn't quite bright on Friday and Saturday, which could bring in the pacers if play happens on the last two days. All signs point to another draw for this game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although she hasn't been in the best of forms of late, Amy Jones is the preferred option with her ability churn out runs from difficult situations. With both Healy and Taylor batting deep down the order, one of them could be added.

Batsmen: Both Meg Lanning and Tammy Beaumont are decent options to have in the side along with Heather Knight, who should score some runs in the middle order. One of Rachael Haynes or Nicole Bolton should suffice as the final batting option in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: While Ellyse Perry is a must-have in any fantasy team regardless of the format, Natalie Sciver is also a great option given her recent exploits in the ODI series. Jess Jonassen's spin could also yield some points, resulting in her selection if credits are available.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt's ability to swing the ball makes her an automatic choice while the likes of Laura Marsh and Laura Marsh are also capable options from the English roster. Australian pacer, Vlaeminck is also a possible option although her position in the side is still in doubt.

Captain: Meg Lanning struck some form in the final ODI and is one of the frontrunners for captaincy. Her counterpart, Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry are also worthwhile options to opt for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tayla Vlaeminck and Megan Schutt. Captain: Heather Knight, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Meg Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt. Captain: Ellyse Perry, Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning