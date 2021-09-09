ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women Tour of England 2021, 3rd T20I

England women will take on New Zealand women in the third T20I of New Zealand's tour of England at the Cooper Associates Country Ground in Taunton on Thursday.

England women thrashed New Zealand women by 46 runs in the first match of the series. However, the visitors soon found their way back and won the second match with four wickets in hand.

With the series level at 1-1, winner takes all in this final T20I.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver (C), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Match Details

ENG-W vs NZ-W, New Zealand Women Tour of England, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: September 9, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates Country Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be favorable to the fast bowlers. However, batters who take some time to acclimatize to the conditions can also score runs with ease.

Today’s ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Annabel Jones could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont is a reliable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She can play big shots with ease and has scored 110 runs across the first two matches.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. She could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for the EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

She has scored 52 runs and has picked up two wickets in two T20I matches in the series.

Nat Sciver can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. She has amassed 18 runs and scalped a wicket.

Bowlers

Tash Farrant will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has picked up three wickets in the series.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W) – 145 points

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 132 points

Tash Farrant (EN-W) - 113 points

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) – 104 points

Nat Sciver (EN-W) – 62 points

Important stats for ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont: 110 runs

Sophie Devine: 52 runs and 2 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 54 runs

Nat Sciver: 18 runs and 1 wicket

Tash Farrant: 3 wickets

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Annabel Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Annabel Jones, Katey Martin, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Leigh Kasperek

Also Read

Captain: Tammy Beaumont, Vice-Captain: Tash Farrant.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar