ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – July 11th, 2022

England Women (ENG-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) clash in the first ODI of their three-match series on Monday, July 11 at the County Ground in Northampton.

This is the first ODI series for England Women after the World Cup final. They beat South Africa Women in the semi-final, which was the previous meeting between the two sides in this format.

England Women have won two out of their last three matches against South Africa Women and will be keen to continue their dominant run against the visitors in this series.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, will look to avenge their loss from the semi-finals. They previously played Ireland Women and won the ODI series 3-0. That said, they have had ideal preparations prior to this series.

The three ODIs are also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship and both teams will want to grab crucial points.

South Africa Women’s lead pacer Shabnim Ismail has been a consistent performer for them with the ball. She had a successful outing in the Ireland ODIs as well. With 11 wickets from three games at an average of five and an economy rate of just 2.21, the 33-year-old was their most successful bowler.

She is immensely experienced, having played 125 ODIs. Ismail is a genuine wicket-taker with a total of 189 scalps to her name and best figures of 6/10.

The opening bowler for South Africa Women is expected to trouble the English batters and will have to be at her best to give them a tough time in this match.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is currently the top-ranked ODI bowler in women’s cricket. She has the knack of picking up wickets every time she comes on to bowl, providing England Women with vital breakthroughs more often than not.

Ecclestone had a memorable World Cup campaign as she was the leading wicket-taker for England Women. She picked up 21 wickets from nine matches at an average of 15.61 and an economy of 3.83.

The left-arm spinner has played 47 one-day internationals, bagging a total of 76 wickets so far in her career. England Women will look up to her to continue her fine run with the ball.

#1 Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is among the top all-rounders in women’s cricket. She is also ranked second among the top batters and has performed well for England Women over a period of time.

The right-handed batter scored the most runs for them at the Women’s World Cup. She accumulated 436 runs from eight innings at an impressive average of 72.66 with two centuries and a half-century as well.

Sciver provides stability in the middle order and has scored 2711 runs from 89 One-day matches at an average of 41.70. She is also handy with the ball, having picked up 59 wickets.

Her all-round skills are something that the hosts will bank upon, making her a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

