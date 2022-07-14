ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – July 15th, 2022

England Women (ENG-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will lock horns in the second ODI of their three-match series on Friday at the County Ground in Bristol.

England Women registered a comprehensive five-wicket win in the first ODI. Bowling first, they restricted South Africa Women to a total of 218, picking up all 10 wickets in the process.

The batters then backed it up with a convincing run-chase as they scaled the target down in just 32.1 overs. It was a comfortable victory for England Women in the end as they went 1-0 up in the ODI series.

England Women have now won three out of their last four matches against South Africa Women. The visitors are now in a do-or-die situation as far as this series is concerned after losing the first match.

Despite coming on the back of a 3-0 series win against Ireland Women, South Africa Women failed to start well here against England Women. Both teams will have plenty to play for as the ODIs are also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship with vital points up for grabs.

#3 Emma Lamb

Emma Lamb struck a magnificent match-winning century in the first ODI that helped England Women successfully chase down 218 runs. She scored 102 runs off just 97 deliveries. Her innings was laced with as many as fifteen boundaries, at a healthy strike-rate of 105.15.

The right-handed batter is new to her international career but showed composure and ability to play a big knock in the first game. She also bagged the 'Player of the Match’ award for her brilliant innings.

Emma is expected to build on this start and make another significant contribution with the bat in the second match as the hosts aim to seal the series 2-0.

#2 Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon top-scored for South Africa Women in the first one-day. Her side lost early wickets and were under pressure when she walked out to bat. Tryon played a crucial knock of 88, which came off 73 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 120.55.

The all-rounder has played 95 ODIs, scoring 1574 runs and is also handy with the ball if needed, having picked up 41 wickets so far in her career. Although Tryon did not bowl in the previous game, her ability to chip in with the bat and the ball makes her a player to watch out for in this contest.

South Africa Women will rely on her to carry the form into this match as well and help them draw the series level.

Natalie Sciver proved her all-round worth once again in the first match. She is arguably among the best all-rounders in women’s cricket at the moment. Sciver has been a consistent performer for England Women with both the bat and the ball.

The 29-year-old registered her best bowling figures in ODIs as she picked up 4/59 from 9.4 overs in the first match. As England Women lost a couple of quick wickets in the chase, she showcased her experience with the bat as well, scoring a valuable 36-ball 55 in the chase. Sciver not only provided stability but also scored at a quick pace.

Her all-round showing played a key role in England Women’s victory. She has played 90 ODIs, amassing 2766 runs and picking up 63 wickets. Natalie Sciver is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

